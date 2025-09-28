  • home icon
  • Ryan O'Hearn’s wife Hannah roasts husband with hilarious message channeling gorilla’s unimpressed look during zoo outing

Ryan O'Hearn’s wife Hannah roasts husband with hilarious message channeling gorilla’s unimpressed look during zoo outing

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:44 GMT
Ryan O'Hearn with his wife, Hannah (Images from - Instagram.com/@hannahohearn)

Currently batting .279 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs, Ryan O'Hearn is enjoying a standout year. With his team, the San Diego Padres, having already clinched a playoff spot, it appears the 32-year-old is spending some quality time with his loved ones to refresh before the postseason kicks off.

On Friday, Ryan O'Hearn and his wife, Hannah, headed out to the zoo. While the couple were enjoying their outing, Hannah O'Hearn took a number of photos of the various animals she spotted. Later, she used an image of one of the zoo's gorillas to poke fun at her husband.

Alongside the images of the gorilla, Hannah also shared snaps featuring hippos and a giraffe, whom Ryan O'Hearn seemed to be feeding by hand.

"me when @brohearn says to move over so the kids can have a turn to see" Hannah O'Hearn captioned one of her Instagram stories
Screenshots of Hannah O&#039;Hearn&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@hannahohearn IG Stories)
Screenshots of Hannah O'Hearn's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@hannahohearn IG Stories)

The same day, O'Hearn was in action for the Padres, as they hosted fellow NL West rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. O'Hearn played an important role in helping his team win the game 7-4, recording an RBI and scoring one of the runs himself.

Ryan O'Hearn and his wife, Hannah, are expecting their first child togehter

From a baseball standpoint, 2025 has been a great year for Ryan O'Hearn. Having enjoyed a fantastic first half, the slugger earned his first ever All-Star selection, before the Padres swooped in to acquire him ahead of the trade deadline. Now, he is playing regularly for a team that has a great chance of competing for the World Series come October.

Off the field as well, exciting times are afoot for Ryan and his wife, Hannah. In early August, the couple announced they are expecting their first child, a baby girl, via an Instagram post.

"Just two people in love with someone we haven’t met yet. Baby GIRL coming soon💛" the post read

Coming up first on Ryan's calendar, however, is the postseason. In the wildcard series, the Padres lock horns with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
