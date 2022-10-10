"Don't make me cry", "Wishing them a happy retirement but I'm still sad" - St. Louis Cardinals fans react to the ending of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina's careers

The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping to send Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina into retirement with a World Series ring, but that won't happen. The Cardinals lost 2-0 on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss meant the Phillies swept the Wild Card series 2-0.

While the Phillies advanced to the NLDS to take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, St. Louis' season ended. That means the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are ending as well. The pair announced their retirement prior to the start of the season.

"Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the MLB careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We've known for months that this day wold come, yet the finality is jarring," said MLB analyst Jon Morosi.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the @MLB careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We’ve known for months that this day would come, yet the finality is jarring. @MLB Network Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the @MLB careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We’ve known for months that this day would come, yet the finality is jarring. @MLBNetwork

Many around the league were sure that the Cardinals would beat the Phillies in the Wild Card Series. The sudden end of the season stung the St. Louis fans hard. They weren't ready to see the longtime duo hang up their cleats yet.

"Don't make me cry" one fan said.

"This makes me want to cry. Wishing them a happy retirement but I'm still sad" said another fan.

Edward @edware32 Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the @MLB careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We’ve known for months that this day would come, yet the finality is jarring. @MLB Network Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the @MLB careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We’ve known for months that this day would come, yet the finality is jarring. @MLBNetwork What a amazing career for both of them twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat… What a amazing career for both of them twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat…

Kaitlin @KaitlinEatWorld Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the @MLB careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We’ve known for months that this day would come, yet the finality is jarring. @MLB Network Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the @MLB careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We’ve known for months that this day would come, yet the finality is jarring. @MLBNetwork This wasn’t how it was supposed to end. twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat… This wasn’t how it was supposed to end. twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat…

Jason Guerette @JPGuerette Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the @MLB careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We’ve known for months that this day would come, yet the finality is jarring. @MLB Network Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the @MLB careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We’ve known for months that this day would come, yet the finality is jarring. @MLBNetwork At least they both got to go out representing the tying run with base hits. Happy trails to two future Hall-of-Famers twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat… At least they both got to go out representing the tying run with base hits. Happy trails to two future Hall-of-Famers twitter.com/jonmorosi/stat…

Tigerdog @Tigerdog_1 @jonmorosi @MLB @MLB Network It's cool that they both finished getting a hit and being taken out for pinch runners, to the cheers of the fans in St Louis. @jonmorosi @MLB @MLBNetwork It's cool that they both finished getting a hit and being taken out for pinch runners, to the cheers of the fans in St Louis.

While it was sad to see the pair play for the last time in a Cardinals uniform, fans wished them a happy retirement. Both have meant a tremendous deal to the organization and its fans. They will truly be missed by all around the league.

St. Louis Cardinals have decisions to make in the offseason

Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals - Game 2.

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to look different next year. For one, Yadier Molina won't be behind the dish. Yadi spent 19 seasons behind the plate for the Cardinals.

St. Louis does have another catcher on their roster who they may turn to full-time for the 2023 season. Andrew Knizer signed with the Cardinals in 2017. He made his MLB debut in 2019 giving Molina some time off.

The Cardinals could look to replace Yadi with a catcher in the 2023 free agent class. There is a good pool of quality catchers that St. Louis could choose from.

Willson Contreras is one of the top catchers in the 2023 free agent class. The Chicago Cubs catcher would provide a high-powered bat for the Cardinals.

It will be interesting to see what the St. Louis Cardinals do this offseason to recuperate the loss of Pujols and Molina.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far