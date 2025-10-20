"Dreamy" - Austin Riley's wife Anna reacts to Spencer Schwellenbach's spouse Shelby's honeymoon moments from Montana

On Sunday, Austin Riley's wife, Anna, was spotted reacting to a social media post made by Spencer Schwellenbach's wife, Shelby.Having failed to make it to the postseason, the baseball season is now over as far as the Atlanta Braves are concerned, and many players are making the most of the extra hours on their hands, spending some quality time with their loved ones.Spencer Schwellenbach and his better half, Shelby, who tied the knot in January, just before Spring Training began, are now enjoying their honeymoon in Big Sky, Montana, under the backdrop of the stunning Rocky Mountains. Shelby Schwellenbach took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the romantic getaway on Sunday.&quot;honeymoonin in montana&quot; Shely Schwellenbach posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, Anna Riley left a comment.&quot;dreamyyyyy ♥️&quot; Anna Riley commented Screenshot of Anna Riley's comment on Shelby Schwellenbach's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@shelbyschwellenbach)Both Austin Riley and Spencer Schwellenbach have come through the Braves' farm system, making their big league debuts in 2019 and 2024 respectively. Having shared the clubhouse for two seasons now, the pair are naturally great friends.Looking at their wives' interaction on social media, it appears a similar bond also exists between Anna Riley and Shelby Schwellenbach off the field. Spencer Schwellenbach's wife, Shelby, looks back at memorable second season in big leaguesStarting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach was one of the best-performing starters in the Atlanta Braves' pitching staff in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 7-4 record, along with a 3.09 ERA and 108 strikeouts. Despite his best efforts, however, the Braves endured a season to forget, finishing fourth in the NL East with a 76-86 record. They also failed to make it to the postseason, finshing seven games outside the top three in the NL wildcard. As Atlanta's season came to an end on September 29, Spencer's better half, Shelby, took to Instagram to reflect on her husband's second year in the majors, which proved to be quite memorable.&quot;you can’t get through a baseball season without the girls ♥️♥️ year two in ATL in the books!&quot; Shelby Schwellenbach posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShelby Schwellenbach and other Braves supporters will be hoping their team can put in a much better showing in 2026.