  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Dreamy" - Austin Riley's wife Anna reacts to Spencer Schwellenbach's spouse Shelby's honeymoon moments from Montana

"Dreamy" - Austin Riley's wife Anna reacts to Spencer Schwellenbach's spouse Shelby's honeymoon moments from Montana

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 20, 2025 18:45 GMT
Austin Riley with his family (L), Spencer Schwellenbach with his wife, Shelby (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@annamo_riley, Instagram.com/@shelbyschwellenbach)
Austin Riley with his family (L), Spencer Schwellenbach with his wife, Shelby (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@annamo_riley, Instagram.com/@shelbyschwellenbach)

On Sunday, Austin Riley's wife, Anna, was spotted reacting to a social media post made by Spencer Schwellenbach's wife, Shelby.

Ad

Having failed to make it to the postseason, the baseball season is now over as far as the Atlanta Braves are concerned, and many players are making the most of the extra hours on their hands, spending some quality time with their loved ones.

Spencer Schwellenbach and his better half, Shelby, who tied the knot in January, just before Spring Training began, are now enjoying their honeymoon in Big Sky, Montana, under the backdrop of the stunning Rocky Mountains.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shelby Schwellenbach took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the romantic getaway on Sunday.

"honeymoonin in montana" Shely Schwellenbach posted to Instagram
Ad

Reacting to the post, Anna Riley left a comment.

"dreamyyyyy ♥️" Anna Riley commented
Screenshot of Anna Riley&#039;s comment on Shelby Schwellenbach&#039;s Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@shelbyschwellenbach)
Screenshot of Anna Riley's comment on Shelby Schwellenbach's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@shelbyschwellenbach)

Both Austin Riley and Spencer Schwellenbach have come through the Braves' farm system, making their big league debuts in 2019 and 2024 respectively. Having shared the clubhouse for two seasons now, the pair are naturally great friends.

Ad

Looking at their wives' interaction on social media, it appears a similar bond also exists between Anna Riley and Shelby Schwellenbach off the field.

Spencer Schwellenbach's wife, Shelby, looks back at memorable second season in big leagues

Starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach was one of the best-performing starters in the Atlanta Braves' pitching staff in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 7-4 record, along with a 3.09 ERA and 108 strikeouts.

Ad

Despite his best efforts, however, the Braves endured a season to forget, finishing fourth in the NL East with a 76-86 record. They also failed to make it to the postseason, finshing seven games outside the top three in the NL wildcard.

As Atlanta's season came to an end on September 29, Spencer's better half, Shelby, took to Instagram to reflect on her husband's second year in the majors, which proved to be quite memorable.

Ad
"you can’t get through a baseball season without the girls ♥️♥️ year two in ATL in the books!" Shelby Schwellenbach posted to Instagram

Shelby Schwellenbach and other Braves supporters will be hoping their team can put in a much better showing in 2026.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications