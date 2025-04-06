Who is Spencer Schwellenbach's wife Shelby? Know all about the Braves phenom's love life

Having made his big league debut for the Atlanta Braves in May of 2024, young starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach settled into life in the big leagues quite quickly. At the end of his first full season, Schwellenbach finished with an 8-7 record, along with a 3.35 ERA and 127 total strikeouts.
Cheering her husband on through every moment was Spencer Schwellenbach's better half, Shelby Vondette. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2025, just before spring training kicked off for the new season.
Per reports, the pair first met each other very early on in their lives, back in their home town of North Saginaw, Michigan. It was infact Shelby's dad that was Spencer's first coach, helping him hone his skills at a very young age and shaping him into the kind of player he is today.
Spencer and Shelby eventually began dating as high schoolers and have been together since Schwellenbach was in Little League. Showcasing the kind of bond they have, Shelby was the first person to get the news of Spencer Schwellenbach's big-league promotion.
Spencer Schwellenbach's wife Shelby shouts out his dominant first start
Spencer got his 2025 season off to the perfect start on Saturday, as he was handed the baseball for the Braves' home opener against the Miami Marlins. Pitching eight innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out 14 batters, Schwellenbach helped his team secure their first win of the campaign.
It's safe to say Schwellenbach delivered on his task and then some, recording arguably one of the most dominant outings that any starter has enjoyed so far this season.
Shortly after the game, Spencer posted about how happy he was to finally be back in action in front of the home support.
"It's good to be home, Braves Country." he captioned the Instagram post.
Shouting out her husband's achievement, Shelby Schwellenbach also later shared the same post to her own story.
As the 2021 World Series winners look to reclaim the NL East and go deep into the postseason in 2025, fans will be hoping Schwellenbach can continue to perform in a similar vein as the year progresses.