"Dude is begging to come to Atlanta" "The Marlins pretty much have to trade him to Atlanta now" - Fans call for Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade to Atlanta Braves after interview makes his love for the city clear

Atlanta Braves fans are salivating at the prospect of acquiring Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr., and he has added fuel to the fire. In a recent interview, the infielder expressed his appreciation for the city of Atlanta and the abilities of Ronald Acuna Jr.
Chisholm Jr. is having the best season of his career, but rumors are circulating that he may be on the trade block. These rumors paired with recent interviews have fans of the Atlanta Braves trying to speak the deal into existence.
The interview was conducted and posted to Twitter by Jomboy Media.
Saying these Atlanta-based answers energized the fans would be a gross understatement. They seem desperate to add Jazz Chisholm Jr. to their roster.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. probably did not intend to stir up the Atlanta Braves fanbase so much, but they as are electrified as ever.
If the Atlanta Braves are able to acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr., their fans will be thrilled
The Atlanta Braves are the defending world champions, but they currently sit in second place of the National League East. If they hope to catch the vaunted New York Mets, a player like Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be the one to get them there. His youthful exuberance paired with veteran leadership could lead to another championship.
This interview excited a lot of Braves fans, but Marlins fans lost confidence. It's tough to be a fan of a small market team, always worried that your stars will leave when possible.
The superstar infielder has been a controversial player, with some believing that he celebrates too much. However, if he celebrates too much, it means he gives fans a reason to celebrate. Is that not exactly what every MLB fan wants to be able to do?