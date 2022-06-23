"Dude is begging to come to Atlanta" "The Marlins pretty much have to trade him to Atlanta now" - Fans call for Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade to Atlanta Braves after interview makes his love for the city clear

Atlanta Braves fans are salivating at the prospect of acquiring Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr., and he has added fuel to the fire. In a recent interview, the infielder expressed his appreciation for the city of Atlanta and the abilities of Ronald Acuna Jr.

Chisholm Jr. is having the best season of his career, but rumors are circulating that he may be on the trade block. These rumors paired with recent interviews have fans of the Atlanta Braves trying to speak the deal into existence.

The interview was conducted and posted to Twitter by Jomboy Media.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Safe to say Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a fan of Ronald Acuña Jr. Safe to say Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a fan of Ronald Acuña Jr. https://t.co/RekuyBMjJS

Saying these Atlanta-based answers energized the fans would be a gross understatement. They seem desperate to add Jazz Chisholm Jr. to their roster.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. probably did not intend to stir up the Atlanta Braves fanbase so much, but they as are electrified as ever.

If the Atlanta Braves are able to acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr., their fans will be thrilled

Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates at home plate after hitting a home run. Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are the defending world champions, but they currently sit in second place of the National League East. If they hope to catch the vaunted New York Mets, a player like Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be the one to get them there. His youthful exuberance paired with veteran leadership could lead to another championship.

This user sees the situation as already resolved.

Tairy @samuel_the_crab @JomboyMedia The Marlins pretty much have to trade him to Atlanta now @JomboyMedia The Marlins pretty much have to trade him to Atlanta now

This fan appreciates everything the Miami Marlins stud said, especially his appreciation for Ronald Acuna Jr.

Boofums @pickleddogwater @JomboyMedia I love his love for Acuña Jr. Jazz is great for the game @JomboyMedia I love his love for Acuña Jr. Jazz is great for the game

This fan envisions a future the fans and team would love.

mirandawright @mirandawright Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Safe to say Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a fan of Ronald Acuña Jr. Safe to say Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a fan of Ronald Acuña Jr. https://t.co/RekuyBMjJS He wants to be a Brave so bad and play with his favorite person. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… He wants to be a Brave so bad and play with his favorite person. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

This fan echoes the sentiment of many, that the conclusion of this story is already decided.

This fan might be projecting just a tad, given how little information we have to go on.

This fan has a more direct approach, demanding that the team acquire him as soon as possible.

This interview excited a lot of Braves fans, but Marlins fans lost confidence. It's tough to be a fan of a small market team, always worried that your stars will leave when possible.

The superstar infielder has been a controversial player, with some believing that he celebrates too much. However, if he celebrates too much, it means he gives fans a reason to celebrate. Is that not exactly what every MLB fan wants to be able to do?

