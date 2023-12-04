Dylan Cease Update: Host of MLB teams lining up White Sox ace in potential blockbuster trade

Dylan Cease's name is making the rounds at the winter meetings in Nashville, TN. MLB analyst Jon Morosi reported the latest on the 27-year-old ace, saying that his name has been on the radar for a potential trade. He added that any team would benefit from signing a pure gas thrower who potentially has at least six more seasons in the tank, if not more.

Expand Tweet

"Latest on Dylan Cease trade market: The Reds, Orioles, Braves, and Dodgers are among the teams speaking with the White Sox, as we discussed on MLBNetwork" - jonmorosi

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The market for 2022 Cy Young runner-up Cease, according to the analyst, is 'robust'. He added that trade conversations involving the White Sox are ongoing between the Dodgers, Braves, and Orioles, among other teams. The Mets and Cardinals are two other teams that have been connected to Cease recently.

Since the last trade deadline, Dylan Cease has been a sought-after target. The Sox decided against moving him throughout the summer. The White Sox's general manager, Chris Getz, has talked openly about the team's lack of depth in the MLB. He has made it apparent that no player is unquestionably off the table when it comes to trade talks.

Expand Tweet

"If Chris Getz can get Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad for 2 years of Dylan Cease, I will officially rescind all the mean things I have said about him so far" - ChiSoxFanMike

Luis Robert Jr. is the squad member who most appeals to White Sox fans and the organization as a whole, but Cease is the one who is most likely to switch up their high-value targets' uniforms. His projected pay for his second-to-last season of arbitration eligibility is $8.8 million, according to MLBTR.

Dylan Cease is targeted by many this offseason

Cease might form a potent three-headed monster with Max Fried and Spencer Strider for the Atlanta Braves. In 2023, the team's rotation yielded the ninth-best fWAR (11.7). After a major breakout season, the Baltimore Orioles may use their excellent farm system to acquire a quality starter to strengthen a group anchored by Kyle Bradish.

Expand Tweet

"Amazing pitch sequence from Dylan Cease to strike out Shohei Ohtani. 86 mph slider, 73 mph changeup, 96 mph fastball" - CHGO_WhiteSox

Dylan Cease will turn 28 this month. He just got over a little rough patch. His ERA increased to 4.58 last season from 2.20 during his 2022 Cy Young campaign, where he finished second. Despite dropping a few strikeout percentage points, Cease still struck out a respectable 27.3% of opposing batters despite facing the ball for all 33 of his outings.

The other likely suitors that are chasing Dylan this offseason are, respectively, the Dodgers, the Cardinals, who want to further bolster their bullpen strength, and the Blue Jays, who are getting tied down to almost every player available in this MLB free agency market.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.