  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Elly De La Cruz’s girlfriend Raye Webb goes full love mode, rocking a custom outfit and layered necklaces honoring the Reds star

Elly De La Cruz’s girlfriend Raye Webb goes full love mode, rocking a custom outfit and layered necklaces honoring the Reds star

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 11, 2025 01:47 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Ending the regular season with a .264 batting average, along with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs, shortstop Elly De La Cruz enjoyed a superb 2025 season with the Cincinnati Reds. His fine performances helped his team make it to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Ad

Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, his girlfriend, Raye Webb, is a constant source of support for the Dominican in all aspects of life. She is often spotted at the ballpark cheering for Elly, while he gives it his all on the diamond.

On Friday, Webb took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, showing off a custom outfit honoring her boyfriend. Her layered necklace also featured the number 44, which Elly De La Cruz wears on his jersey.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"it’s me again" Raye Webb captioned her Instagram post
Ad

Not much is known about when and how Elly and Raye first crossed paths, as the couple have not revealed that information yet.

Per sources, Raye Webb was born and raised in Carlisle, Ohio. She graduated from Carlisle High School in May 2020, going on to attend Ohio State University, where she earned a degree in Speech-Language Pathology.

Elly De La Cruz and Raye Webb made their relationship public at the 2025 All-Star game

Having enjoyed a strong first half, Elly De La Cruz earned his second career All-Star selection. As the infielder made the trip to Atlanta to take part in the festivities, he was joined by a surprise guest, his girlfriend, Raye Webb.

Ad

The pair turned heads as they made their grand entrance on the red carpet. Elly De La Cruz sported an eye-catching red suit, while Raye Webb donned an elegant black dress.

Webb later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the enjoyable weekend.

"recent life" Raye Webb captioned her Instagram post

Though it was Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets that started the game as the shortstop for the NL, Elly got two opportunities to bat late in the game. De La Cruz and company eventually emerged victorious, thanks to Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber's heroics in the first ever home run swing-off in All-Star game history.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications