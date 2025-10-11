Elly De La Cruz’s girlfriend Raye Webb goes full love mode, rocking a custom outfit and layered necklaces honoring the Reds star

Ending the regular season with a .264 batting average, along with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs, shortstop Elly De La Cruz enjoyed a superb 2025 season with the Cincinnati Reds. His fine performances helped his team make it to the postseason for the first time since 2020.Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, his girlfriend, Raye Webb, is a constant source of support for the Dominican in all aspects of life. She is often spotted at the ballpark cheering for Elly, while he gives it his all on the diamond.On Friday, Webb took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, showing off a custom outfit honoring her boyfriend. Her layered necklace also featured the number 44, which Elly De La Cruz wears on his jersey.&quot;it’s me again&quot; Raye Webb captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot much is known about when and how Elly and Raye first crossed paths, as the couple have not revealed that information yet.Per sources, Raye Webb was born and raised in Carlisle, Ohio. She graduated from Carlisle High School in May 2020, going on to attend Ohio State University, where she earned a degree in Speech-Language Pathology.Elly De La Cruz and Raye Webb made their relationship public at the 2025 All-Star gameHaving enjoyed a strong first half, Elly De La Cruz earned his second career All-Star selection. As the infielder made the trip to Atlanta to take part in the festivities, he was joined by a surprise guest, his girlfriend, Raye Webb.The pair turned heads as they made their grand entrance on the red carpet. Elly De La Cruz sported an eye-catching red suit, while Raye Webb donned an elegant black dress. Webb later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the enjoyable weekend.&quot;recent life&quot; Raye Webb captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough it was Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets that started the game as the shortstop for the NL, Elly got two opportunities to bat late in the game. De La Cruz and company eventually emerged victorious, thanks to Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber's heroics in the first ever home run swing-off in All-Star game history.