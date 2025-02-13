Emily Armstrong’s Shohei Ohtani tribute steals the show at Linkin Park’s Tokyo stop

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is the the face of baseball. The Japanese star's popularity in his homeland has transcended not only into the American sports market but has also spread into pop culture worldwide.

In the most recent stop of award-winning band Linkin Park's "From Zero World Tour" in Japan, lead vocalist Emily Armstrong was spotted wearing a Dodgers Shohei Ohtani jersey.

Linkin Park was formed in Agoura Hills in Los Angeles County, California, by multi-faceted musician Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson. After years of dominance on the airwaves, the band took a hiatus when their former vocalist, Chester Benning ton, died. In 2023, the band reformed with Emily Armstrong as the lead vocalist.

Armstrong was seen in Ohtani's jersey during the band's Japan leg that emanated from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The world tour kicked off on Sept. 11, 2024 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and is scheduled to have more than 70 shows before culminating on Nov. 15, 2025 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Shohei Ohtani ramps up pitching training

After winning the first MVP for a full-time designated hitter, baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani is back in his natural habitat of mound duties.

"We are so ready for Shohei Ohtani to be back on the mound" - @ MLB

Ohtani has been devoid of any pitching duties since the 2023 season when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. That was in due to him having a UCL tear in his throwing in September 2023, which effectively relieved him of mound duties since the incident.

The last time Ohtani was active on the mound, he finished the season with a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA across 132 innings. His sensational performance on the mound and at the plate garnered him his second AL MVP award.

This year, baseball's biggest star is set to make his pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani will feature alongside what's undisputedly the best pitching rotation in baseball today, featuring Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Tyler Glasnow.

