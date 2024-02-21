Eric Hosmer Retirement: Former Royals slugger calls it a career after 13 seasons, set to take up new media role

Former Kansas City Royals slugger Eric Hosmer has called it a career. After 13 seasons in professional baseball, the infielder is hanging up his cleats and moving into the media world. He hasn't played since last season when he was unceremoniously released, but he officially retired today.

Eric Hosmer primarily played first base and was a one-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and a champion. Now, he's taking that wealth of experience into the media landscape.

The Chicago Cubs were his most recent team. They released him early on last season when things were not working out and he ultimately never landed elsewhere, but he is reportedly fine walking away from the sport and into another field now.

Eric Hosmer moving into podcast space

With all the opportunities in the media for everyone, retired athletes (and even current athletes) are often moving into that field. The rise of podcasts has been crucial to this. Active players like Mookie Betts have them and some retired players start them.

Former Royals star Eric Hosmer, who also played with the Boston Red Sox, announce his retirement in one breath and in another announced MoonBall Media, a production company that will include original programming, a podcast, social media content and TV channels.

Eric Hosmer announced his retirement

The former San Diego Padres first baseman is partnering with Anthony Seratelli, a former minor league teammate of his, in this endeavor. He said via Forbes:

"We’ve always talked about doing something, especially after my players are over. He’s had his feet on the ground for 10-plus years on this side of the business. Now that the playing days are over, I feel like I have so many fun stories that I want to give back... I think this podcast is something where I can really have enjoyment and dig deep into other people’s processes and how that helped them succeed.”

He believes playing in big markets towards the end of his career gives him a good perspective to use in the media world now that he's retired. Hosmer played for five teams total.

