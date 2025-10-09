Erik Swanson's wife Madison dons blue and white striped bikini at the beach, while striking a pose with the ex-Blue Jays pitcher

Since making his big league debut in April 2019, pitcher Erik Swanson has represented some of the biggest organizations in the majors, such as Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. His wife, Madison, has been right by his side through the journey, often turning up to the ballpark to support, whenever Erik was in action. Having been released by the Blue Jays on June 23, Erik Swanson is now a free agent, and it appears he is making the most of the extra time he has on his hands by spending it with his family.With summer rapidly coming to an end, the former Blue Jay and his wife are seemingly determined to make the most of the last few days of good weather before winter sets in. On Wednesday, Madison Swanson took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, as she and her husband enjoyed a day out at the beach. In the image, Erik was pictured sporting black swim shorts, while Madison donned a blue and white striped bikini. &quot;If you're a lobster, I'm a lobster&quot; Madison Swanson captioned her Instagram storyScreenshot of Madison Swanson's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@madisonsaraswanson IG Stories)Earlier this year, Erik Swanson and his wife, Madison, announced they are expecting their third child togetherHaving reportedly been introduced to each other by mutual friends in 2016, Erik Swanson and his wife, Madison, went on to date each other for about two years before tying the knot in 2018.At the moment, they reside in Fargo, North Dakota, with their two children, a son named Toby and a daughter named Parker.Earlier this year, on Septmeber 1, the couple announced via Instagram that their family was about to grow, as they are expecting their third child together. &quot;The kids are absolutely thrilled to be adding to the chaos! January 2026 can’t come soon enough 🤍&quot; the couple posted to Instagram r View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough the year did not go to plan for Erik Swanson from a baseball stadnpoint, there is still plenty to celebrate for the reliever and his family in the months to come.