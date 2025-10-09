  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Erik Swanson's wife Madison dons blue and white striped bikini at the beach, while striking a pose with the ex-Blue Jays pitcher

Erik Swanson's wife Madison dons blue and white striped bikini at the beach, while striking a pose with the ex-Blue Jays pitcher

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 23:56 GMT
Erik Swanson with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@madisonsaraswanson)
Erik Swanson with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@madisonsaraswanson)

Since making his big league debut in April 2019, pitcher Erik Swanson has represented some of the biggest organizations in the majors, such as Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

His wife, Madison, has been right by his side through the journey, often turning up to the ballpark to support, whenever Erik was in action.

Having been released by the Blue Jays on June 23, Erik Swanson is now a free agent, and it appears he is making the most of the extra time he has on his hands by spending it with his family.

With summer rapidly coming to an end, the former Blue Jay and his wife are seemingly determined to make the most of the last few days of good weather before winter sets in.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Wednesday, Madison Swanson took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, as she and her husband enjoyed a day out at the beach. In the image, Erik was pictured sporting black swim shorts, while Madison donned a blue and white striped bikini.

"If you're a lobster, I'm a lobster" Madison Swanson captioned her Instagram story
Screenshot of Madison Swanson&#039;s Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@madisonsaraswanson IG Stories)
Screenshot of Madison Swanson's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@madisonsaraswanson IG Stories)

Earlier this year, Erik Swanson and his wife, Madison, announced they are expecting their third child together

Having reportedly been introduced to each other by mutual friends in 2016, Erik Swanson and his wife, Madison, went on to date each other for about two years before tying the knot in 2018.

Ad

At the moment, they reside in Fargo, North Dakota, with their two children, a son named Toby and a daughter named Parker.

Earlier this year, on Septmeber 1, the couple announced via Instagram that their family was about to grow, as they are expecting their third child together.

"The kids are absolutely thrilled to be adding to the chaos! January 2026 can’t come soon enough 🤍" the couple posted to Instagram r
Ad

Though the year did not go to plan for Erik Swanson from a baseball stadnpoint, there is still plenty to celebrate for the reliever and his family in the months to come.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications