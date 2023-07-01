In a recent move that has sent shockwaves through the baseball world, ESPN has announced a series of layoffs that have affected some of the most prominent baseball analysts and reporters on the network. Among those who have been let go are Doug Glanville, Raul Ibanez, Dallas Braden, Eduardo Perez, Jim Bowden, Jason Benetti, and Mark Mulder. ESPN has laid off its representatives this Wednesday as part of a cost-cutting initiative.

Doug Glanville, a former MLB player who had been working as an analyst for ESPN since 2010, was known for his insightful commentary and his ability to break down complex baseball strategies.

Raul Ibanez, another former player who had been working as an analyst for ESPN since 2015, was known for his ability to provide in-depth analysis of individual players and teams.

Dallas Braden, a former MLB pitcher who had been working as an analyst for ESPN since 2014, was known for his blunt honesty and his willingness to call out players and teams when they were underperforming.

Eduardo Perez, a former MLB player who had been working as an analyst for ESPN since 2006, was known for his ability to provide insightful analysis of both individual players and team strategies.

Jim Bowden, a former MLB executive who had been working as an analyst for ESPN since 2012, was known for his ability to provide insider information about player contracts and team strategies.

Jason Benetti, a play-by-play announcer who had been working for ESPN since 2015, was known for his enthusiastic commentary and his ability to keep fans engaged during long games.

Mark Mulder, a former MLB pitcher who had been working as an analyst for ESPN since 2011, was known for his ability to break down pitching mechanics and provide detailed analysis of individual pitchers.

The layoffs come on the heels of the firing of Curt Schilling, a former All-Star pitcher and one of the highest-profile baseball analysts on ESPN. Schilling was dismissed from the network after sharing a Facebook post that appeared to respond to the North Carolina law that bars transgender people from using bathrooms and locker rooms that do not correspond with their birth genders.

The loss of these talented analysts and reporters is a blow to baseball fans who rely on ESPN for in-depth coverage and analysis of the sport. It remains to be seen how the network will fill these positions and whether they will continue to provide the same level of coverage that fans have come to expect.

In the meantime, Joon Lee, a baseball reporter, and Ashley Brewer, an anchor who had worked on the network’s flagship show “SportsCenter,” have also announced that they have left the company.

Joon Lee @joonlee My time at ESPN is over



The future of baseball coverage on ESPN is uncertain, but one thing is clear: the network will have big shoes to fill in the wake of these layoffs.

