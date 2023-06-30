Fact Check: Did ESPN file for bankruptcy after firing prominent NBA talk show hosts? Debunking rumors of major broadcaster business failure 

ESPN has filed for bankruptcy and will shut down immediately - or so @TheNBACentel would have you believe. Amid reports of widespread layoffs, which include Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson and Jeff Van Gundy to name just a few, another tweet surfaced.

This one, from the account mentioned above, claimed that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported the network was filing for bankruptcy. The account which tweeted the news has repeatedly posted fake news while proudly stating in its bio that it has been featured on several large networks.

The same day that the fake NBA Central account shared the news about the network filing for bankruptcy, it posted a fake quote from Nikola Jokic. In the quote, Jokic allegedly takes aim at the network for keeping Mark Jackson after a misunderstanding with Jackson's MVP voting.

Of course, while the network has in fact laid off several big names, it is not going bankrupt. In fact, the network recently just locked down a multi-year deal to be the home of the Pat McAfee show, one of the biggest sports programs in the world.

Looking at how much ESPN is paying for The Pat McAfee show

ESPN is expected to have massive success on its hands with The Pat McAfee Show moving over. The show, which currently airs as part of FanDuel TV, will now be exclusive to the network over the next five years.

Interestingly enough, McAfee took a pay cut to join the worldwide leader of sports. Per Sports Illustrated, his deal with FanDuel was worth $120 million over four years, whereas his new deal is worth $85 million over five years.

Network chairman Jimmy Pitaro sung McAfee's praises last month when the deal was finalized.

"Pat is a proven talent," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in the statement. "He and his team have built 'The Pat McAfee Show' into one of the most engaging programs in sports and all of media.

"It's a destination for athlete interviews and breaking news, and the centerpiece of a growing community of sports fans. We're honored to bring Pat and the show to ESPN through a multifaceted, multiplatform approach."

From the sounds of things, the network is doing just fine, and isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

