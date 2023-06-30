The famous ESPN live commentary lineup of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson has come to an end according to New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. He reported that ESPN has let go of Jeff Van Gundy before the upcoming regular season even began.

As ESPN continues its layoffs of some of its high-profile employees, a number of NBA fans on Twitter have tweeted out their reactions.

Now I only gotta listen to Mark Jackson say every call against the Warriors is correct and every one in their favor is incorrect🤣 bum NBACentral @TheNBACentral BREAKING: ESPN has let go Jeff Van Gundy, per @AndrewMarchand BREAKING: ESPN has let go Jeff Van Gundy, per @AndrewMarchand https://t.co/7s2mbBqnbx Thank the lord.Now I only gotta listen to Mark Jackson say every call against the Warriors is correct and every one in their favor is incorrect🤣 bum twitter.com/thenbacentral/… Thank the lord. Now I only gotta listen to Mark Jackson say every call against the Warriors is correct and every one in their favor is incorrect🤣 bum twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

Voja @VojaMedic NBACentral @TheNBACentral BREAKING: ESPN has let go Jeff Van Gundy, per @AndrewMarchand BREAKING: ESPN has let go Jeff Van Gundy, per @AndrewMarchand https://t.co/7s2mbBqnbx He knows a lot of basketball, but that WCF and Finals performance from him and Jackson was abysmal. Sounded like both of them don't want to be there at all twitter.com/TheNBACentral/… He knows a lot of basketball, but that WCF and Finals performance from him and Jackson was abysmal. Sounded like both of them don't want to be there at all twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…

The reactions from NBA fans on Twitter have been mixed. There are some that appreciated his extensive knowledge of the NBA and how he was able to seamlessly apply it to his live commentary style.

However, there are some fans that thought his commentaries during the 2023 Finals and Western Conference leave much to be desired.

Fresh off those subpar performances in his commentary, some fans believed that may have been a strong factor in the network's decision to let him go.

After being let go as the head coach by the Houston Rockets in 2007, Jeff Van Gundy became a guest analyst for ESPN during a live broadcast of a Suns vs Spurs game. He has been part of the network ever since.

Over the years, he has been a familiar face for NBA fans and viewers alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson. The trio has done live commentaries on a huge number of NBA games throughout their careers and has also been a part of 16 NBA Finals.

The resume is there when it comes to Jeff Van Gundy's broadcast career with ESPN, making it one of the more impressive ones alongside Mike Breen.

NBA Insider on the Dallas Mavericks' interest in hiring Jeff Van Gundy as an assistant coach.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein from "The Stein Line," the Dallas Mavericks could pursue former ESPN commentator and analyst Van Gundy to be a part of Jason Kidd's coaching staff.

Van Gundy spent 16 years with ESPN after being the assistant coach of the New York Knicks for seven seasons (1989-1996), five seasons 1996-2001) as the Knicks head coach, and four seasons (2003-2007) with the Houston Rockets. Van Gundy was also named as the head coach of the 2000 All-Star game.

During his tenure as the head coach of the New York Knicks, he was able to lead the team to the NBA finals in the 1998-99 season. Jeff Van Gundy also has a coaching record of 430 wins and 318 losses.

Van Gundy was also named the head coach of the senior United States Men's National Basketball Team during the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in 2017. They ended up winning gold in the tournament and even qualified for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

