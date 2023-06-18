Dallas Mavericks interested in acquiring Clint Capela

Recent NBA rumors have put the Dallas Mavericks as a team in search of a big man. While the Mavs were linked with the Hawks to acquire John Collins, Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer reported that Dallas may have more interest in Clint Capela.

The Hawks' attempts to trade Collins have been a storyline since last year's offseason. Considering his contract value, Collins has proven to be quite a difficult asset to move.

Regardless, as per Fischer's report, the Hawks were interested in moving Collins along with the 15th pick in the draft for Davis Bertans and Dallas' No. 10 pick.

However, Fischer added to this by saying:

"Those talks did not develop very far, sources said, and Dallas indicated it would be more willing to consider that deal if Hawks center Clint Capela was the returning player from Atlanta."

It is evident why the Mavericks prefer Capela over Collins. Considering the consistency with which Capela plays, along with his typical playing style, he is quite an ideal fit for Dallas.

Additionally, a trade involving Capela also gives more of an opportunity to Hawks youngster Onyeka Okongwu. Improving gradually with each passing season, the Hawks could benefit from giving Okongwu some more burn.

The Dallas Mavericks need to make changes

The Dallas Mavericks had a rather underwhelming end to the 2022-23 campaign. After starting off as one of the best teams in the league, the Mavericks completely fell off after the All-Star break.

This was shocking, considering that they completed a blockbuster trade to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. On paper, the pair of Luka Doncic and Irving made for one of the most potent backcourts in the league. Unfortunately, the reality was anything but.

After experiencing growing pains at possibly the worst point in the calendar, the Mavs fell out of the playoff picture and were eventually out of the play-ins as well.

Amidst all the failure, however, Dallas has a better understanding of the problems they need to address in the offseason. Their stance on retaining Kyrie seems like the first step in this process.

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that, on paper, are a couple of moves away from being a contender. Whether these moves will benefit them or not happens to be a matter of concern.

