NBA Rumors: John Collins to be involved in trade scenario between Mavericks & Hawks

Atlanta Hawks center John Collins has been in trade rumors for multiple seasons. He's back in the rumor mill again. This time, Collins is being connected to the Dallas Mavericks.

Senior NBA reporter for Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer reported that Dallas and Atlanta have discussed moving Collins for Davis Bertans. The deal would also involve the two teams swapping their first-round picks this season.

Dallas has the No. 15 pick, and the Hawks have the No. 10 pick. Collins could provide an athletic big man to replace Christian Wood if Dallas does not re-sign him in free agency.

Collins has three years left on his five-year, $125 million deal. He has a player option in the final year. He is set to make $25.3 million next season.

Collins is a long way from his suspension for performance enhancing drugs. He played 71 games this season, averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scored 11.3 ppg in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

Bertans is set to make $17 million next season. He also has a player option for $16 million the following season. Atlanta would be seeking some salary cap relief with this deal.

What offseason moves could the Mavericks make?

The Mavericks have some cap space if they let all of their free agents go. They have to make a decision on Kyrie Irving. He could demand the max, which would make their cap space situation much more difficult.

It is a tough decision. The Mavs went 8-12 after acquiring Irving. The mercurial guard is eligible for a five-year, $272.9 million deal if Dallas brings him back.

Dwight Powell is also set to be an unrestricted free agent alongside Irving and Wood. The Mavericks may also try to make cap space by dealing Tim Hardaway Jr., who is owed $17.8 million next season. Reggie Bullock may also be used as a trade piece, because he is on an expiring deal.

Reports say Irving wants to return to Dallas. There is no word if trading for Collins would help convince the star to come back alongside Luka Doncic.

Irving averaged 27.0 ppg and 5.5 apg this season. Irving seemed to fit in the Dallas offense. He scored in double-figures in all of his games in a Mavericks uniform. He scored 30-plus points eight times.

