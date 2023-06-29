When Magic Johnson came forward with his HIV diagnosis, it took the world by storm. At the time, little was still known about the disease, which caused quite a bit of controversy and speculation as to Magic Johnson's personal life.

After winning five titles with the LA Lakers, a pre-season physical heading into the 1991-92 season revealed Johnson as HIV positive. Immediately, he announced his intentions to retire from the NBA, pledging to spend his life battling the deadly disease.

Johnson immediately went to work as an activist, spreading the word that straight men were at risk for contracting the disease as well, and not just gay men. At the time, he spoke in an interview to discuss the situation, revealing wild stories about his sexual encounters.

The footage has since resurfaced thanks to Twitter users, who have now discovered the throwback interview.

“You know, there’s always a look about a woman that you can tell – something’s about to happen. She gave me that look and I said ‘Uh oh, not here’. She said ‘Yeah, here’. Don’t have any p*nties on, so let’s go.”

... “But you know, that was the first time that I had s*x and was sweating at the same time. Eyes were over here, not on the person I’m having s*x with. Somebody might hit that door!”

How Magic Johnson's HIV diagnosis impacted his relationship with Isiah Thomas

At the time Magic Johnson was diagnosed with HIV, his longtime friend Isiah Thomas allegedly began to question his sexuality behind the scenes. According to Johnson's longtime agent, Lon Rosen, Thomas was going around asking other players around the league whether Magic Johnson was gay.

On one occasion, Isiah even questioned Magic's sexuality to Rosen.

In his book, 'When the Game Was Ours' released with Larry Bird and Jackie MacMullan, Johnson addresses the situation. In addition to calling Thomas out for questioning his sexuality to players around the league rather than speaking to him directly, he also shed light on the Dream Team.

For many years it was believed that Thomas had been snubbed because of Michael Jordan. However in the book, Johnson said the entire team shared the blame. As he explained, he, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, and Karl Malone all concluded that they did not need Thomas on the team.

At the time of the release, Thomas vehemently denied gossiping behind his friend's back about the HIV diagnosis, revealing his own brother contracted AIDS.

Fortunately, in the time since the release of the book, Johnson and Thomas have made amends.

