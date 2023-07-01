It was a metaphorical bloodbath at ESPN today and Todd McShay was in the firing line. The draft expert has been a staple for decades and his unexpected firing has caught many off guard.

It continues the latest round of layoffs from parent company Disney, which has engaged in widespread layoffs across all its platforms. While people knew cuts were coming, few thought that Todd McShay would be one of those let go.

Reddit was abuzz with reactions as the news broke, with most people not happy about the development and castigating the network. Here is a list of reactions below.

What's next for Todd McShay and ESPN?

As much as this firing has riled up the NFL fandom, what is done is done. Now, we need to see what happens next.

Firstly, there has been speculation that ESPN is moving all this money around so that they can get Shannon Sharpe on the network. The former Undisputed host has been linked to various networks. FanDuel is reportedly trying to bring him to the slot that is being vacated by Pat McAfee. But ESPN has not given up the chase quite yet.

There have also been unconfirmed reports that Todd McShay will be replaced on ESPN by Matt Miller, who already does draft analysis for them. But whether they can create the iconic chemistry remains to be seen.

As for Todd McShay, one assumes there will be no shortage of opportunities. The likes of FS1, for example, could take a look at bringing him on, given his depth of knowledge on all things draft.

He is not the only long-serving employee who is being booted out of ESPN. Someone like Suzy Kolber, who has been with the network for decades is also reportedly out. The likes of Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson also find themselves without a home in the nextwork.

However, it gives us an idea of how the network is trying to position itself going forward. It is keeping people like Stephen A. Smith and have recruited Pat McAfee. Their focus seems to be not on those who can generate content outside of TV. These hosts certainly do that and their takes are ubiquitous on social media.

It might be a conscious decision to go in that direction given cable and TV in general seems to be becoming obsolete. But those who have become accustomed to seeing Todd McShay as a fixture will miss him nonetheless.

