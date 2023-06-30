Is Todd McShay leaving ESPN? Media network makes major decision on future of NFL Draft expert

Yes, NFL Draft guru Todd McShay is leaving ESPN. The long-term staff member will need to find a new workplace to call home. The famous sportscaster is one of the many affected by the rapid clean-up at ESPN

Alongside McShay, ESPN is laying off some of its biggest stars, including Jeff Van Gundy, Max Kellerman, Matt Hasselbeck, LaPhonso Ellis, Ashley Brewer, Jason Fitz, Keyshawn Johnson, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Joon Lee.

These layoffs come after ESPN’s parent company, Disney, previously had three rounds of releases to eliminate 7,000 jobs, which were ordered by the company's CEO, Bob Iger.

How did Todd McShay become a draft analyst?

Todd McShay joined the world of professional football scouting in the summer of 1998. McShay interned at The War Room, a scouting publication founded by former NFL scout Gary Horton. Horton spent 10 years in the NFL, working for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following a productive internship, Todd McShay was hired full-time by The War Room in 1999, remaining with the organization until ESPN acquired them in 2006. While no longer independent, McShay continued working for The War Room, rebranded as Scouts Inc. At ESPN, he began working with fellow draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Once McShay joined ESPN, he and Kiper Jr. started the most efficient double-act in the draft industry. They regularly appear together on several ESPN programs, including College Football Live, SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio. They recently covered the 2023 NFL Draft with typical effectiveness, and millions of people viewed their coverage on TV and social media platforms.

Is this the first time Todd McShay is leaving ESPN?

No, it isn't. In September 2021, Todd McShay announced he was taking a hiatus from ESPN to focus on his health and family. That came three days after working on the sidelines during an ESPN college football broadcast, after which viewers expressed concern on the internet about his well-being during an on-air segment.

It surprised ESPN viewers, as McShay had never taken such a leave from work since he joined the network. He was away till Oct. 27, 2021, after which he returned to on-air work with ESPN.

He has stayed active since, and it remains to be seen what his next move is following the reports of his layoff by the network. He will be sorely missed by NFL draft enthusiasts and fans of his excellent coverage.

