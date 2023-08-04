Eury Perez Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period of Marlins star rookie pitcher

The Miami Marlins optioned pitcher Eury Perez in July to limit his workload. The young flamethrower was at a career-high in innings pitched with 84 1/3 innings of work, and the team did not want to risk injury.

On Friday, Miami has come out stating Perez is on track to return to the Marlins' rotation. General manager Kim Ng told reporters he could return as early as next week.

Our annual behind the scenes look at Marlins trade deadline day. Plus a Eury Perez bonus update.

Eury Perez has made two starts in the minors since being optioned. In his last start, he struck out seven batters in 3 1/3 innings of work, which excited the front office.

Before being optioned, the rookie compiled a 5-3 record with a 2.36 ERA on 50 innings of work. He will surely be welcomed with open arms when he returns to the rotation.

The Miami Marlins need Eury Perez in the rotation

The Miami Marlins have a solid group of pitchers, but keeping them healthy has been tough. Johnny Cueto started the season on the IL with a bicep and ankle injury. So far, he has appeared in just four games.

Jesus Luzardo is another pitcher that has spent time on the IL this season. Since returning, he has been lights out. Luzardo has a 4-1 record in his last five starts.

The return of Eury Perez will strengthen an already strong rotation. He has a live arm and a great mix of pitches in his arsenal. There is a reason many insiders were high on Perez before his debut this season.

Eury Pérez is in elite company when it comes to young pitchers

The Miami Marlins will look at their strong rotation to keep them fighting in the National League. They have a 58-52 record, putting them 13 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

While that is quite the lead, Miami is just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the last Wild Card position.