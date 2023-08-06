Eury Perez Injury Update: Marlins pitcher expected to return to the rotation on Monday

The Miami Marlins announced on Saturday that Eury Perez is expected to return to the rotation on Monday. Miami starts a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds following the weekend.

Perez was optioned back in July as the team feared a high workload. Since then, he has made two minor league starts and has been excellent. He will be welcomed back to the rotation with open arms.

Craig Mish @CraigMish He’s back. Pitcher Eury Perez is expected to return to the Miami Marlins rotation Monday Night in Cincinnati, per sources.

Before he was optioned, Perez was finding his groove. He had a 5-3 record with a 2.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts on 53.1 innings of work. The 20-year-old has a great career ahead of him.

General manager Kim NG stated how well Perez handled being optioned. While it was not ideal, he took the news like a professional. He knew there would be a road for him to return to the rotation.

Eury Perez makes Miami's rotation much scarier

The Miami Marlins currently sit in third place in the National League West with a record of 58-54. They are 14 games behind the Atlanta Braves but are fighting for one of the NL Wild Card spots.

Miami is a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the last Wild card position. They also have the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks on their tails, waiting for the teams ahead of them to slip up.

The Marlins have an incredible rotation with Sandy Alcantara, Johnny Cueto, and Jesus Luzardo. The return of Eury Perez will make boost this stable of arms.

Unfortunately, the team may be without Jazz Chisholm Jr. for a few games. The speedy outfielder injured his hamstring on Saturday and had to be removed from the game.

Early reports stated he suffered a hamstring cramp. Hopefully, he will not be much time because the Marlins have some tough matchups this month.