"Even I want the Holliday to come" - Orioles fan's Grinch costume & creative sign targets top prospect Jackson Holliday for roster spot

MLB Pipeline's No. 1 prospect, Jackson Holliday, is playing in the minors, as the Orioles couldn't find a spot on the Opening Day roster for him. Following Monday's 4-1 loss against the Kansas City Royals, fans couldn't help but figure out what it would take to get Holliday on the roster.

Talkin Baseball reshared a meme from Baltimore Memes/Twitter where one Orioles fan donned a creative costume to ask for the arrival of Jackson Holliday. The green costume was complemented with a message on chart paper that read:

"Even I want the Holliday to come."

While there's a good possibility that Holliday could make his major league debut this year, fans are getting restless to see their star prospect bashing opposing pitchers.

Jackson Holliday making noise from AAA; an Orioles promotion might be on the way

Despite not making the expected opening roster spot, Jackson Holliday's hot bat continues to bash pitchers in the minors. Following a strong spring training, Holliday is representing Norfolk to start the season.

On Tuesday against Charlotte, Holliday led off the game with a solo shot at the hitter-friendly ballpark, Truist Field. Johan Dominguez's slider was sent a long way by Holliday, recording 99.6 mph exit velocity and 414 feet to the center of the field.

"I told our hitting coaches that I was going to try to hit a homer off the batter's eye," Holliday said, "and obviously that actually happened."

The Norfolk Tides won the game 10-6. Despite not being known primarily for his power, Holliday is assigned a new role as a leadoff hitter. For most of his career, the 2022 first overall has only hit second.

"It's been a bit of an adjustment, just knowing that most of my at-bats have been from batting second, but it's been fun," Holliday said. "I've been talking to [teammate] Connor Norby about it a little bit."

Jackson Holliday is off to a blazing start in the minors, slashing .400/.448/.800 in 25 at-bats. He has contributed 10 hits, including four extra-base hits, two home runs (one in the opening game), eight RBIs and three walks.

If he keeps doing the damage consistently, a major league call-up might be on the way soon.

