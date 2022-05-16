"Even a literal no-hitter can’t stop the Reds from losing" "Are we impressed or depressed?" - MLB world reacts to Cincinnati Reds losing a game despite a no-hitter, 6th such loss in Major League history

The Cincinnati Reds have made baseball history...just not the good kind. On Sunday, May 15, the Cincinnati Reds became the sixth team to ever lose a game without surrendering a single hit. The game was headlined by a stellar performance from young Reds fireballer Hunter Greene who dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates to the tune of 7.1 innings and nine strikeouts. The problem was that Greene surrendered five walks during his performance, and after walking two batters in the eighth inning Greene was removed from the game and replaced with right-handed reliever, Art Warren. Warren walked the first batter he faced and then got Ke'Bryan Hayes to ground into a fielders choice that allowed shortstop Rodolfo Castro to score. The Reds were unable to score, forcing the sixth ever time a no-hitter was thrown but the team throwing it took the loss.

The MLB world was outraged by the display from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday

Twitter was ablaze with comments regarding the oddity, and some were simply confused with what just happened.

"wouldn’t that count as a no-hitter for the reds?" - @ Debating Hip-Hop

Others took the opportunity to air their greivances with the state of the sport of baseball itself.

"If this doesn't demonstrate why the win-loss ratio for a pitcher is meaningless nothing will" - @ Plato's Rave

"The Pittsburgh Pirates just won a baseball game without registering a hit." - @ Jeff Passan

If this doesn't demonstrate why the win-loss ratio for a pitcher is meaningless nothing will.

"Wake up babe, new market inefficiency just dropped" - @ Cespedes Family BBQ

Some Cincinnati Reds fans simply didn't know how to feel and got very introspective about it.

"are we impresssed or depressed?" - @ Talkin' Jake (Ikeman)

Others simply accepted the futility that is the 2022 Cincinnati Reds.

"Even a literal no-hitter can't stop the Reds from losing." - @ Alan Goheck

"Even a literal no-hitter can’t stop the Reds from losing." - @ Alan Goheck

Others were amazed by the history of the occasion. In fact, the first no-hitter loss involved the Cincinnati Reds on the other side of the matchup, when Pete Rose scored on an error in the ninth to immortalize Ken Johnson of the Houston Colt .45s in infamy.

"classic no-hitter no-winner from the reds" - @ Portland Pickles

"Classic" — no love lost there.

"Andy Hawkins, 1990 for the Yankees lost 4-0 to the white Sox" - @ Brew Lately

Some, however, acknowledged the real culprits of this debacle. Because two teams are required for this event to occur, and the Pittsburgh Pirates were equally as accountable for this tragedy of errors in baseball due to their inability to garner a single hit.

"Inspiring performance today by the Pirates, future generations will remember them overcoming a no-hitter and still winning without any offense" - @ Brent Jones

"Inspiring performance today by the Pirates, future generations will remember them overcoming a no-hitter and still winning without any offense" - @ Brent Jones

Greene has had a 2022 season to remember, and nearly a month after breaking the record for most pitches over 100 miles per hour, he will add this day to his record book.

