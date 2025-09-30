"Even if we lose, we won" - Dodgers fans on cloud nine over Michael Conforto’s Wild Card roster absence

Having signed a one-year, $17 million deal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2024, outfielder Michael Conforto's time in Dodger blue has not gone to plan. Having finished the regular season with a .199 batting average, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs, Conforto has struggled mightily with the bat all year. As a result, the 32-year-old has been left out of the roster for the Dodgers' wild-card series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers took to X to announce their roster for the wildcard series on Tuesday. Reacting to Michael Conforto's omission, several fans left comments celebrating the decision.&quot;No conforto??? Even if we lose. We won 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽&quot; a fan commented Dodgers 💙 @GlassPolicy_LINKNo conforto??? Even if we lose. We won 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽&quot;Only took 162 games to ditch Conforto&quot; another fan wrote ۟ @SHlRAZLINKOnly took 162 games to ditch Conforto&quot;I never want to see Conforto in a Dodger uniform again. Glad he is off the roster. He hit below .200 the whole season. That is famously called the &quot;Mendoza Line&quot;. He should had been released in July and the Dodgers should have called up Ryan Ward who just won MVP of the PCL.&quot; another fan replied&quot;CON-TRASH-O NOT IN THIS ROSTER!? ITS A MIRACLE!&quot; another fan responded&quot;THANK GOD FOR NO CONFORTO&quot; another fan shared&quot;NO CONFORTO LETS F**KING GO&quot; another fan postedWill Smith included, Clayton Kershaw left out, for Dodgers' wild-card series Apart from Michael Conforto, there have been several other players, namely catcher Will Smith and pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who have been major talking points since the 2024 World Series champions released their roster for thei wild-card series against the Cincinnati Reds. Having suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand, Will Smith has missed the last 20 days of the regular season, and his availability for the playoffs was a major doubt. Luckily for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers, it appears the All-Star catcher is recovering well, as is indicated by his inclusion on the roster for the wild-card series.Will Smith in action - Source: GettyClayton Kershaw, on the other hand, has been surprisingly left out of the roster. Though he did have his fair share of injury issues earlier in the year, Kershaw has been quite serviceable in the regular season, finishing with an 11-2 record, along with a 3.36 ERA and 84 strikeouts. Additionally, the fact that the future Hall of Famer announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season, gave fans plenty of reason to believe he would surely be involved in the playoffs in some capacity.