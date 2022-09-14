"Even the team doesn’t respect Zaidi and Kapler" "Sucked in Philly and looks like he is sucking in SF" - MLB Twitter tears into Giants' Manager Gabe Kapler's management style as players' frustration boils over

As we approach the business end of the season, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and players are starting to feel the heat. The Giants are now nine games behind the rival San Diego Padres for a Wild Card spot. At a critical stage of the season, the team has not performed and has lost ground to their National League competitors.

Although the team won 3-2 against the Atlanta Braves last night, not everything is peachy in San Francisco. The organization started the season in promising fashion but has slipped lately. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have had difficulty finding any consistency. Fans have reached their boiling point and are now pointing the finger squarely at the management.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Zack Littell had some words for Gabe Kapler as he was leaving the mound and the two went down the tunnel to talk about it Zack Littell had some words for Gabe Kapler as he was leaving the mound and the two went down the tunnel to talk about it 👀 https://t.co/SaaBjLP7zt

An incident in the eighth inning of Monday night's game magnified the team's troubles. Manager Gabe Kapler and relief pitcher Zach Little appeared to have a dispute on the mound. The body language was confrontational and created a tense situation in the dugout.

RaiderRobSC @RaiderRobSC1 @NBCSGiants Even the team doesn’t respect Zaidi and Kapler. Guys are jokes @NBCSGiants Even the team doesn’t respect Zaidi and Kapler. Guys are jokes

Bryan H #BlackLivesMatter (Taylor's Version) 🇺🇦 @brywharris @LividChris @NBCSGiants Gabe Kapler also needs to realize he is Gabe Kapler. Sucked in Philly and looks like he is sucking in SF. Sorry (Not Sorry) you have to deal with him as your manager. @LividChris @NBCSGiants Gabe Kapler also needs to realize he is Gabe Kapler. Sucked in Philly and looks like he is sucking in SF. Sorry (Not Sorry) you have to deal with him as your manager.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are inching their way into the playoffs, but the Giants seem to be going backward.

Kyle @Cpt_America09 @NBCSGiants Littell didn’t pitch well. But let’s not pretend like Kapler has had any idea of how to actually manage a ball club the last two months @NBCSGiants Littell didn’t pitch well. But let’s not pretend like Kapler has had any idea of how to actually manage a ball club the last two months

JesseC @JesseC707 @NBCSGiants The fact that Littell has anything to say after that god awful performance is insane to me. Guy should be thankful he still has a job. @NBCSGiants The fact that Littell has anything to say after that god awful performance is insane to me. Guy should be thankful he still has a job.

After the quarrel, the manager and pitcher went into the tunnel together to discuss the matter further.

scott buhler @scottyvegas71 @NBCSGiants Love it. Kapler is terrible. Has a big ego and doesn’t deserve the managerial job. Losing the team @NBCSGiants Love it. Kapler is terrible. Has a big ego and doesn’t deserve the managerial job. Losing the team

Andrew James @andrewjames23 @DannyVietti Most in SF know Kapler has lost respect of the clubhouse due to him preaching politics at every player and every meeting. It’s a huge reason for this season’s decline. Players are sick of him. Just want to come to the park and play ball @DannyVietti Most in SF know Kapler has lost respect of the clubhouse due to him preaching politics at every player and every meeting. It’s a huge reason for this season’s decline. Players are sick of him. Just want to come to the park and play ball

Gabe Kapler seems to have lost the respect of his players. His decisions during the season have been mind-boggling, and many believe he is responsible for the mismanagement of this lineup.

Gabe Kapler has a mediocre .531 win percentage in his managerial career and has never won a playoff series

Gabe Kapler watches from the dugout during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

It seems likely the Giants will miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, and fans are now questioning Gabe Kapler's managerial abilities. The former MLB outfielder is yet to prove himself as a top-tier manager.

During his two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Kapler had a mediocre 161-163 record and never reached the playoffs. Since his move to the Giants, he has an improved 204-159 record but has not delivered in the postseason.

Eddie @Piefan83 @NBCSGiants Too many examples he lost the team, it would be a big mistake if kapler is back next year @NBCSGiants Too many examples he lost the team, it would be a big mistake if kapler is back next year

Fans are now calling for changes to the regime. Farhan Zaidi, President of Baseball Operations for the Giants, is also under heavy scrutiny. The Giants were expected to make some big moves during the August trade deadline but once again failed to deliver.

The Giants face two more difficult games versus the Braves followed by a three-game series versus the NL West's first-place Dodgers. The team is five games below .500 (68-73) with only 21 games remaining. They will need to go on a hot-streak if they hope to have any chance of securing a Wild Card sport in the National League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt