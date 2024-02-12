"Everybody wants me tried as a witch and burned at the stake" - When John Cena admitted Red Sox fans' hatred after switching allegiance to Rays

WWE Superstar John Cena has received many accolades across an immaculate wrestling career, which then transcended to acting. The WWE wrestler is a hot shot in Hollywood now. But, as we know, most entertainment personalities are avid fans of other sports as wells. Take, for example, Mookie Betts from the Dodgers; he is a great bowler and enjoys striking out the pins every now and then.

Similarly, Cena is a big fan of baseball and recently made his debut at the plate for the Savannah Bananas. But back in 2012, Massachusetts native John Cena said that his allegiance was with the Tampa Bay Rays from Florida instead of his home town ballclub, the Boston Red Sox, which surprised many fans then.

"Everybody, especially in the Boston area, literally wants me tried as a witch and burned at the stake. And I admire that about true Boston fans. Boston is a fantastic sports city." - John Cena via SI Hot Clicks Podcast

In his podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena also mentioned:

"Fenway Park was a very different atmosphere when I used to go. And I've seen that place become a destination. I've seen it become a place where you go and buy a pink ball cap and a pink T-shirt and you don't know anybody on the team and you just enjoy the game." - John Cena

Explaining how he saw the Red Sox outfit's evolution, Cena had said:

"The Red Sox also by design have become the team that the Red Sox used to hate. They've become the Yankees. They spend mega, mega money on talent and usually nine out of 10 times they're in a bidding war with the Yankees for talent."

Speaking about the Tampa Bay Rays, he had added:

"They just somehow make it happen. They're what the Red Sox used to be. Like, throw together a bunch of jumbled up dudes and hope that it happens."

John Cena had his first outing at home plate in a surprise appearance for the Savannah Bananas

During the team's game in Tampa Bay on Saturday, John Cena came out of the Savannah Bananas' dugout in the home half of an inning. His theme song, "The Time Is Now," was playing on the speakers as he walked up to the plate.

Following his display of a WWE championship belt, Cena entered the batter's box and drew the opening pitch for a ball.

John Cena congratulating the pitcher after his strikeout playing for the Savannah Bananas on Saturday

Cena struck out on a fastball down the middle a few pitches later. The entire stadium cheered as their favourite WWE superstar played ball in Tampa.

