Ex-Angels skipper offer rare insight on Shohei Ohtani's deep desire to win and be the best

Shohei Ohtani couldn't achieve postseason success in his first six years in the MLB with the LA Angels. Although the Angels had Ohtani and Mike Trout, injuries, among other factors, contributed to their failure to meet expectations.

Ad

However, Ohtani achieved individual success, earning two American League MVP titles. Former Padres All-Star Phil Nevin coached him for two seasons in 2022 and 2023. He was also the Yankees' third base coach for four years before that. Nevin learned more about Ohtani and Aaron Judge during that period.

He was asked to share insights on the two superstars' greatness on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They both want to be the best players in the game for their teammates," Nevin said (56:19), via "Diggin Deep' Shows."

Ad

Trending

"Being around Shohei for the two years, it is real and genuine that this dude wants to win in the worst way. Like, I saw when I watched that World Baseball Classic, when he struck Mike out to win it, the emotions that he showed, that I didn't see the year before."

Ad

Nevin added that Ohtani wanted to replicate his success with Team Japan in the 2023 WBC tournament with the Angels. He pointed out that Ohtani was frustrated with the likes of Trout, Anthony Rendon and others. They missed many games due to injury, and ultimately, the postseason.

Phil Nevin says Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are similar

The 2024 World Series saw a dream matchup between the Dodgers and the Yankees. The presence of Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani on baseball's biggest stage added extra flavor to the series.

Ad

However, Phil Nevin was torn between the two franchises. Having coached the Yankees and Dodgers, he had a good relationship with skippers Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts, as well as Ohtani and Judge.

Nevin believes Ohtani and Judge were similar.

"Everything he did from the time he woke up to the time he goes to bed, and everything in between, was to be the best player in the world," Nevin said on Wednesday (59:25), via "Diggin' Deep Shows." And Aaron Judge is very similar to what Shohei does."

Before his coaching career, Nevin played 12 seasons in the MLB. He was picked at No. 1 in 1992 by the Houston Astros. Nevin had his best run with the Padres from 1999 to 2005, earning his only All-Star selection in 2001.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More