Ex-Marlins president claims Alex Rodriguez outsmarts Derek Jeter in front office roles

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter both lead celebrity-like lives, thanks to their success on and off the field. Both were a part of the 2009 World Series team, the last time the Yankees won the Fall Classic. Following their retirement, both have mingled with taking ownership of professional teams.

During Tuesday's episode of Nothing Personal with David Samson, MLB analyst said that A-Rod far better in front-office roles than Jeter.

Samson compared Jeter and A-Rod's financial acumen.

"Derek Jeter got himself into ownership with Bruce Sherman in the Marlins, and it was an unmitigated disaster," Samson said (3:20 onwards). "Jeter got the $25 million back that he put into the team through salary over five years and was unceremoniously dumped—finally—by a smart executive council member named Bruce Sherman. Jeter then decided, I'm better off doing commercials and some pre- and post-game coverage, because it turns out, I can't run a team."

"A-Rod is going to do this way smarter," Samson continued.

"Number one: A-Rod is buying into a team at $1.5 billion, which is already worth potentially double that. Jeter bought into a team at a valuation that was artificially inflated, and years later, it’s still not worth what his owner, Bruce Sherman, paid for it. So, A-Rod wins in the finance game," Samson added.

Continuing his conversation, Samson further compared the former teammates on the handling of their respective teams.

"The Marlins lose money year after year, and the team isn't worth as much," Samson said. "The T-Wolves, on the other hand, make money operationally, and the team’s value has increased—therefore, better deal."

Alex Rodriguez outshines Derek Jeter in ownership moves

Derek Jeter bought a 4% stake in the Miami Marlins and was named the CEO of the ballclub in 2017. However, under him, the Marlins reached the postseason only once before he stepped down and sold his shares in 2022.

Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore just won an arbitration case against Minnesota franchise owner Glenn Taylor to become the new majority owners of the Timberwolves and the Lynx in the WNBA.

Jeter hasn't returned to any form of ownership since his exit from the Marlins. Meanwhile, A-Rod is just getting started with the Timberwolves, who went to the conference finals last season. So not only, A-Rod finds himself better placed but also will be making a lot more money for literally pennies on the dollar.

Alex Rodriguez and his partners bought the team for $1.5 billion, whose valuation per Forbes as on date is $3.1 billion. It means that Alex Rodriguez has already received over 100% return on his investment.

