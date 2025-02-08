Ex-MLB star predicts Nolan Arenado’s potential impact with Dodgers, Red Sox, or Yankees

From the start of the offseason, trade talks regarding St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado have continued. Teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and the LA Dodgers were first identified as potential suitors. For the Red Sox, Arenado provides an inexpensive option than free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

Off late, the Cincinnati Reds entered the conversation, but over the last few days with not much progress in trade talks, the Cardinals' front office has gone back to the Red Sox, Yankees and the Dodgers to look for restructured deals for the third baseman, according to John Denton.

Discussing the latest report from Denton concerning Arenado, former MLB star Chris Young feels that despite the decline in production, the third baseman could still make a big difference for any of the above mentioned teams.

"He's going to be a great piece for the team he joins," Young said. "So, it's very different from a team giving up, trying to get rid of a contract, or moving on from a player who doesn't perform anymore.

"Arenado is still a plus defender, and I still think he has a lot to offer with the bat. The teams he's going to aren't just throwaway teams—these are going to be playoff contenders where he can make a significant impact in their lineup. So, I'm interested to see how it plays out."

Why Cardinals want to trade Nolan Arenado and what have been the major hindrances?

One reason the Cardinals have been actively looking to trade Nolan Arenado is his high salary, which is based on his eight-year, $260 million contract. With three years and $74 million remaining in the contract, the Cardinals no longer see any value in it and want to move on from the third baseman this offseason.

However, for that to happen, they will have to own up some chunk of that salary to entice teams wanting to trade for the veteran. Of course, even then, his no-trade clause makes things interesting.

The third baseman already reportedly rejected a trade that would have sent him to the Astros earlier this season. However, Nolan Arenado told his team that he's open to getting traded to the Red Sox.

It remains to be seen if the Cardinals reach any deal with either of Red Sox, Yankees and the Dodgers.

