Ex-Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox sentenced to 3 years in prison for attempted sexual misconduct with a minor

About eight years after he last featured in a big league baseball game, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Austin Maddox has been sentenced to three years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Maddox's actions game to light in 2024, when he began messaging an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media. He was first arrested on April 28, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida, as he attempted to get in touch with the underage girl in person.

After spending more than a year in police custody, Maddox faced trial on September 11, where he pleaded guilty to charges of traveling to meet a minor to do unlawful acts and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

As part of the pre-existing agreement between Austin Maddox and his prosecutors, an additional charge of soliciting a child via computer was dropped.

Lindsay Tygart, the Judge that presided over Maddox' case, sentenced him to three years in prison, though he will get credit for the 501 days he has already spent in custody.

Alogside Austin Maddox, 26 other individuals were also arrested in the same five-day span back in 2024, when the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office conducted a sting operation named "Valiant Knights", targetting men who preyed on children.

Austin Maddox's professional baseball career was short-lived due to injuries

Having graduated high school in 2009 as one of the most highly-regared catchers of his class, Austin Maddox passed up the chance to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays to go to college instead, heading to the University of Florida. It was in college where he underwent his transition into a role as a starting pitcher.

Three years later, he ended up signing with the Boston Red Sox in the 2012 MLB Draft. Spending five years proving himself in the minor leagues, Austin Maddox was finally handed his big league debut on June 17, 2017.

He went on to enjoy a decent season as a reliever, and even featured in the postseason. Eventually, Maddox and the Red Sox ended up bowing out in the NLDS to eventual champions the Houston Astros.

Suffering from shoulder inflammation in Spring Training for the 2018 season, Austin Maddox featured in a number of rehab assignments in the minor leagues. However, his shoulder complications persisted, and he had to undergo surgery on his rotator cuff.

As it turned out, Maddox was never able to return to his pre-injury levels, and was ultimately released by the organization in 2019. Soon after, in February 2020, Maddox announced his decision to retire from professional baseball altogether.

