Roman Anthony's sister Lia sends 5-word message to Red Sox nation in little black dress

Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox had some extra support for their game against the New York Yankees on Friday. Roman's sister, Lia, marked her arrival in Boston along with her two other friends.
Before the first pitch, Lia Anthony posed in front of the mirror, decked out in Red Sox jerseys with her girl squad. Lia tagged the location as Boston, Massachusetts. Moments after the game was completed, Lia posted another mirror selfie, this time in a sleek black dress, posing alongside her friend Selly. Lia also attached a five-word message addressing the city, writing:
"Boston are you sick of us?"
Boston is the city where Lia shot to fame overnight. She appeared for Roman Anthony's debut game at Fenway Park and several times during the game, Lia was captured on the cameras. When she woke up the next morning, she saw a tremendous spike in Instagram following. From 3,000, the count had gone up to 16,000 in just one night.
Despite Lia Anthony's presence, Roman Anthony's Boston lost the game against the Yankees
Lia Anthony has attended several games at Fenway Park and most of the time, the home team has ended up victorious. However, that was not the case Friday night. In the absence of his brother, Roman Anthony, who is on the 10-day injured list due to an oblique injury, the Red Sox were out of run support.
They managed to score only one run, which came in the seventh inning, thanks to Nate Eaton's solo home run. Meanwhile, the Yankees scored runs at regular intervals. Team captain Aaron Judge went the yard for the 47th time this season, hitting his fourth home run in as many games.
Apart from Judge, thanks to RBI hits from Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger and Ryan McMahon, the Yankees won the game 4-1. Yankees ace Luis Gil also needs to be given credit because of his six scoreless frames.
The loss puts the Red Sox behind the Yankees by 1.5 games. They currently occupy the second wildcard spot in the AL and they are also in the mix to win the AL East division alongside the Toronto Blue Jays.