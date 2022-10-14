"Narcissistic abuse stifles one's complete identity" - Ex-wife of MLB star Jim Edmonds sheds light on surviving narcissistic abuse in the past while responding to her IG follower

Jim Edmonds' ex-wife Meghan King responded to an Instagram follower who talked about her experiences with narcissistic abuse in the past.

In her latest Instagram story, the 38-year-old shared a text from a fan talking about a tough time in her life. She reposted the chat while saying:

"THIS!!! This is why I talk about what I've been through. I've been hurt and that won't go away, but I can use that to spread awareness and help other leave abusive situations. Narcissistic abuse stifles one's complete identity"

Meghan King responded to a fan's DM regarding narcissistic abuse.

In a series of Instagram stories in 2020, Edmonds hit out at King, terming their marriage as 'loveless':

"A narcissist will hurt you and hurt you, again and again, waiting for the moment you that you retaliate. They can just play the victim.

"Narcissistic people make nasty, cruel and insensitive remarks. Their criticisms are rarely factual things about you, and more of a reflection of themselves and who they are."

King was married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011, before her marriage to Edmonds in 2014.

King and Edmonds share three children, Aspen and twins Hayes and Hart.

The couple filed for divorce in November 2019 after King accused Edmonds of cheating on her.

Meghan King opened up on why she separated from Jim Edmonds in 2019

In 2019, Meghan King accused Jim Edmonds of cheating on her with their children’s nanny. She added that his behavior was inappropriate, immature and downright odd and needed to be addressed in some form. She said:

“Out of respect for my children and my family, I find it unnecessary to go into all the gritty details. What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters.

Since then, King has had a short-term marriage with U.S. President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens. Their union was short-lived, ending after two months.

Jim Edmonds, meanwhile, tied the knot with Kortnie O'Connor in September in Lake Como, Italy. This was Edmonds' fourth marriage.

