"Tabloids knew more about my marriage than I did" - Throwback to when MLB star Jim Edmonds' ex-wife was emotionally scarred when news of her divorce turned into a media circus

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds' ex-wife Meghan King once opened up on how their high-profile divorce turned into an emotional battle. King, upon hearing various rumors about the divorce, revealed that the media did not respect her privacy. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2019, she said:

“Ten minutes later it was all over the world wide web. How did this tabloid have so much personal information? How did it know Jim had filed for divorce? Information that – to my knowledge – only Jim and his lawyer were privy to. Once again, the tabloids knew more about my marriage than I did.”

The couple split in 2019 after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021. The couple share twin sons Hayes and Hart and a three-year-old daughter Aspen.

The former MLB star tied the knot for the fourth time with Kortnie O'Connor in Lake Como, Italy last month. He proposed to her in August 2021 amid an ongoing custody battle with Meghan King.

Jim Edmonds hit back at Meghan King amidst claims of affair with nanny Carly Wilson

Meghan King also claimed that Edmonds wasn't faithful during their marriage. She was suspicious of the time he spent with their children's nanny Carly Wilson and also referred to the time the two were spotted at a hockey game together. Edmonds was quick to respond to these claims, denying the accusations from the The Real Housewives of Orange County star.

In a lengthy Instagram post in 2019, the former MLB star said:

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people. I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child!” [sic]

King went on to tie the knot with lawyer and President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Owens. However, their marriage was short-lived as the pair filed for an annulment in December 2021 after two months together. Prior to this, she was married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and then to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2019.

