"F**k my life" "This is what many of us were afraid of" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans spiral into agony as Clayton Kershaw leaves game with apparent injury 

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ relatively straight-forward afternoon quickly turned into a concerning one.

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants after only four innings with an injury. He was replaced by right-hander Phil Bickford.

Kershaw can be seen mouthing, “It’s my back” to manager Dave Roberts. The nature and extent of the set-back is not yet known.

Before Kershaw's afternoon ended abruptly, new Giants utility man J.D. Davis launched a two-run homer off Kershaw in the second to put San Francisco 2-1 ahead.

Kershaw is indispensable to the Dodgers set-up. Additionally, as you would expect, fans are absolutely losing their minds over their star LHP’s latest setback.

He entered the game on Thursday with a 2.66 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 84 strikeouts in 81.1 innings across 14 starts this year.

Rich @RichRsamps21 @FabianArdaya @extrabaggs This combined with Walker being MIA and them having to rely on gonsolin and anderson late in the season is very worrying for the Dodgers. Not to mention no one trusts Kimbrel. They’re the worst they’ve been in years, just beating up mid teams. Top of NL is best it’s been in years @FabianArdaya @extrabaggs This combined with Walker being MIA and them having to rely on gonsolin and anderson late in the season is very worrying for the Dodgers. Not to mention no one trusts Kimbrel. They’re the worst they’ve been in years, just beating up mid teams. Top of NL is best it’s been in years

On the other hand, Kershaw’s withdrawal could simply be a precautionary measure.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a three-game series against the San Diego Padres coming up next.

Clayton Kershaw’s injury record is starting to be a concern for the Los Angeles Dodgers

This isn’t Kershaw’s first injury struggle this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers placed the 34-year-old on the IL midway through May with a pelvic joint inflammation. He was out of action for almost a month before returning against, co-incidentally, the Giants.

Problems for Kershaw are nothing new this year. Kershaw has been dealing with injuries over the last two seasons. He started 22 times last year, but missed the playoffs with a forearm injury.

Kershaw signed a one-year deal to return to the Dodgers following Max Scherzer’s departure. His absence from any game will be a blow, but the Dodgers have a rotation that boasts the likes of Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson.

Luckily for Dodgers fans, their team is not a one-man show. At the time of writing, the Dodgers are heading for their fifth straight win. Having trailed 2-1 against the Giants after two innings, the Dodgers are cruising to a 5-2 win during the eighth.

