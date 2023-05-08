Fact Check: Are national anthem standoffs illegal in the MLB? Uncovering why Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm were ejected and fined

Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm were ejected and fined because of their national anthem standoff. The incident took place during the Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Saturday. Let's have a look at whether national anthem standoffs are illegal in the MLB.

Rob Bradford @bradfo We have an old fashioned standoff between Kutter Crawford and @mattstrahm … We have an old fashioned standoff between Kutter Crawford and @mattstrahm … https://t.co/InglMFjufR

A national anthem standoff is a harmless and funny trend that has occurred more frequently in recent years. It primarily involves members of opposing teams who choose to remain on the field for a prolonged period of time. The first player to head back to the dugout loses. Since both Strahm and Crawford are former teammates, they decided to conduct this fun exercise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The umpires did not appreciate their antics and had both of them ejected from the game. This is due to the new pitch clock violation rule that the league introduced this season. MLB also fined both players an undisclosed amount.

Crawford's fine will be heftier than Strahm's because he's on the 15-day injury list. According to Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Chris Sale has agreed to take care of their fines as both of them attended Florida Gulf Coast University. It's safte to say that Matt Strahm will not involve himself in another national anthem standoff.

In conclusion, national anthem standoffs are not illegal but umpires have the power to eject players if they violate pitch clock timings.

Kutter Crawford's and Matt Strahm's MLB stats

Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm

Both Kutter Crawford and Matt Strahm are notable MLB pitchers. Crawford has posted a 1-1 record, 3.51 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in seven games this season. He is in his third year with the franchise.

Meanwhile, Strahm has compiled a 19-31 record, 3.78 ERA and 362 strikeouts over a span of 333.1 innings pitched in his career.

Both of these players have learned their lessons and will not get involved in national anthem standoffs in the future.

Poll : 0 votes