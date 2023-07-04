Fact Check: Is Bryce Harper moving to Nashville? Exploring Phillies superstar’s relocation

The connection between Tennesee and the MLB continues to grow as Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is set to bring himself to Tennessee. While this is not reportedly for any baseball-related reasons, it is a growing trend among MLB players to move to the state of Tennessee.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Bryce Harper and his family plan to relocate to the city of Knoxville, Tennessee following the 2023 regular season. While the Las Vegas native has always spent his offseasons in his home city, he and his family are reportedly making the jump to middle America.

@TorresOnTennessee @TorresontheVols Bryce Harper is moving to Knoxville, Tennessee in the offseason.



Can’t say I blame him, clearly he wants to catch some November Football games, and see Rick Barnes beat up on SEC opponents.



Good move Bryce. Good move.

"Bryce Harper is moving to Knoxville, Tennessee in the offseason. Can't say I blame him, clearly he wants to catch some November Football games, and see Rick Barnes beat up on SEC opponents. Good move Bryce. Good move." - @TorresontheVols

Bryce Harper's move to Tennessee is a growing trend among baseball players that have reportedly made the move to the 16th state. According to the same report, Nightengale believes that the reason many players are moving to the state during the offseason is due to a lack of state income tax or the mild winter weather.

Other notable MLB players that reside in Tennessee include Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and former Cy Young Award winner David Price. If the trend continues, Harper will not be the last star to move to the state in the near future.

Could Bryce Harper's move to Tennessee be linked to the growing interest in an MLB expansion team in Nashville?

It is always possible that the Philadelphia Phillies star is playing the long game, but it seems unlikely. While some fans may believe that there is a deeper, and unlikely meaning behind the move, such as an MLB expansion move to Nashville, this is not believed to be the reason. However, conspiracy theories will always surround every bit of news.

Nashville has been one of the top contenders to receive an expansion team, with Music City Baseball being the organization behind the push. A collection of local business, sports, music, and community leaders, Music City Baseball is devoted to landing an MLB franchise in the city of Nashville.

FanClub Sports @fanclubsportshq A new MLB expansion franchise...in Nashville?



If MLB players had their way, Nashville would soon be home to the Stars.



Full story:

"A new MLB expansion franchise...in Nashville? If MLB players had their way, Nashville would soon be home to the Stars. Full story:" - @fanclubsportshq

