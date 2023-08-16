Fact Check: Is Luis Severino having the worst pitching season in Yankees history? Dominican pitcher's nightmare continues to get worse

Luis Severino’s 2023 season with the New York Yankees has been a tumultuous one, marked by significant struggles on the mound. While some may argue that he is having the worst pitching season in Yankees history, it’s important to put his performance in perspective ans consider the broader context.

Severino’s 7.96 ERA is indeed concerning, and it is the highest in team history with a pitcher who has thrown a minimum of 60 innings This statistic highlights the struggles he has faced throughout the season. However, it’s crucial to remember that baseball history spans over a century, and various factors can impact a player’s performance in any given year.

The Dominican pitcher himself acknowledged his difficulties. In a recent interview he stated:

"I’m just having the worst year of my life in baseball". -Luis Severino

Luis Severino’s frustration is understandable, especially given his previous success and status quo as a two-time All-Star. He has been candid about his determination to improve and his commitment to overcoming his challenges.

Is Luis Severino to blame on the Yankees’ dissapointing season?

It’s worth noting that Severino’s struggles are not solely his own. The Yankees have faced multiple injuries within ther rotation, forcing them to rely on a depleted pitching staff. The absence of key starters like Carlos Rodon, Frankie Montas, Luis Gil, and Domingo German has placed additional pressure on Severino and his fellow pitchers.

The absence of pitchers like Carlos Rodon, Frankie Montas, and Domingo German have placed pressure on the Yankees pitching staff.

While Luis Severino’s numbers this season are far from ideal, it’s important to avoid hyperbole when evaluating his performance in historical context. The Yankees have weathered challenging seasons before, and baseball is a sports characterized by both highs and lows. Severino’s determination to rebound and his team’s potential for improvement should not be overlooked.

As the season continues on its last two months, Luis Severino and the Yankees will undoubtedly strive to turn their fortunes around. The Yankees are currently .500 with a 60-60 record and are last in the AL East.

