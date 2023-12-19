During the MLB offseason, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres is impressing fans with his performance in the Dominican Winter League. Tatis is playing for Estrellas Orientales, a team that is managed by his father, Fernando Sr., and made his debut recently.

Liga de Beisbol Dominicano (LIDOM), also known as the Dominican Winter League, runs from late October to mid-January. Six teams compete in a regular season of 50 games, followed by an 18-game playoff round-robin involving four teams. The championship series is a best-of-nine match between the top two teams from the playoffs.

In a recent game against Toros Del Este, Tatis Jr. hit a three-run homer off Raul Valdes, a former player for the Philadelphia Phillies, to tie the game. While some fans are going wild with excitement on X (formerly Twitter), others trolled Tatis.

Tatis was with Estrellas in the 2018-19 season too and the team won the LIDOM Championship. With his current form, Tatis may lead the team to its fourth pennant this year.

Tatis has also switched from right field, a position that earned him the Golden Glove honor, to shortstop for Estrellas. This major switch has led to some questions about Fernando Tatis Jr.'s fielding position in the 2024 MLB season.

Estrellas Orientales’ standing in the Dominican Winter League

Citi Field recently hosted the Dominican Winter League Series, which featured a match between rivals Los Tigres del Licey and Las Águilas Cibaeñas in November. At the time of writing, all teams have played 46 games, except for the Orientals and Tigres del Licey, who have played 45.

Out of the 45 games, the Orientales have won 25 games, 12 of which were played at home, and 13 on the road. Of the 20 losses, 11 came at home and 9 on the road. The Estrellas Orientales are in second, following table-topping Gigantes del Cibao.

Many big-name major leaguers, including Jose Fernandez, Robinson Cano, and Jurickson Profar, had the same idea as Fernando Tatis Jr. and also play for the Orientales.

25-year-old Vidal Brujan is leading the team with 18 RBIs and 23 runs, while Jhokensy Noel has hit the most home runs (3) for the franchise this season. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Aaron Leasher has started seven games, recording a 2.22 ERA in 24.1 innings with 17 strikeouts.

