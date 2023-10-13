Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia has been in the headlines the last few days. He was caught in the clubhouse saying "atta boy Harper" after the Braves' Game 2 victory in the NLDS.

During Game 4 on Thursday, he was seen arguing with some Phillies fans from the dugout. It got to the point that his teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. had to grab Arcia and turn his focus on the game.

Phillies fans chanted "atta boy" during Arcia's at-bat, which likely triggered him. If one thing is sure, Philadelphia is one tough place to play.

Arcia and the Braves are facing elimination down 2-1 in the series.

Fans had plenty to say on X, formerly Twitter, about the interaction:

"Dude is RATTLED" one fan posted.

"Bad look" another fan posted.

Most fans do not think this looks good for Orlando Arcia or the Braves.

Some fans pointed out that this is especially bad when somebody like Ronald Acuna Jr. has to pull you back. He is one player who is not afraid to let everybody in the stadium know precisely how he feels.

Orlando Arcia should have known better than to poke the bear

The Phillies clubhouse could not have been more excited after Orlando Arcia's "atta boy" comments came to light. They knew he had fired up Bryce Harper, the last person you want to give extra motivation to.

Harper turned those comments into a two-home-run night, which helped the Phillies take down the Braves 10-2. He also got some help from Nick Castellanos, who has hit four home runs over the last two games.

After Harper's second home run on Wednesday, he stared directly at Arcia while rounding the bases. Harper wanted to ensure Arcia knew that he had heard the comments.

Harper has always played with a chip on his shoulder since entering the league as a 19-year-old. He plays at his best when his back is against the wall or something is on the line.

He has 14 home runs in the postseason, ranking him 18th all-time. That is quite an accomplishment for somebody who is still in the prime of their careers.

If the Braves lose this series, much attention will be redirected at Arcia and his comments. That would be unfortunate, given the season he and the team have had.