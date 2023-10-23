Bryce Harper is a man on a mission as he attempts to lift the Phillies to yet another World Series. The stage is set for Game 6 of the NLCS between the Phillies and the D-backs, which will be played at Citizen's Bank Park on Monday night in Philadelphia.

Bryce showed up in an all-black, pristine pregame outfit that had Phillies fans trolling the D-backs, telling them it was their last day in the postseason since Philadelphia would be closing the series Monday night at home.

"A different kind of energy," mlblife wrote.

Harper had a conscious and determined look as he entered the Phillies' clubhouse, firing up Phillies fans for the showdown game.

Fan Reactions to Harper's pregame outfit

"Diamondbacks funeral,"pjw.14 wrote.

"That hat looks red to me," veiocam wrote.

"Harper has been wearing nice outfits to the games," nunez5714 wrote.

"He mean business," jon_g6 wrote.

"For the funeral!" daniel_labella1 wrote.

"Yk what time it is," kingrosariokicks wrote.

"We like," morethanstats wrote.

"DBacks Funeral," collage_ball wrote.

"for the dbacks funeral, Am I right?" nycal317 wrote.

"The Harper home field fits always hit different," tylersharpfreelance wrote.

"fear of god hat," phillysports34 wrote.

Harper has an elegant pregame routine that involves showing up in the slickest outfit. Before this, fans were in awe of his retro-style Phillies suit, which he wore before Game 4 of the ALDS.

Harper is hitting. 313/.476/.688 with two home runs, three RBIs and seven runs in this series. He last struck out against Merrill Kelly after walking and flying out to the left-field wall.

As dramatic as he is, Phillies fans will be hopeful that Harper registers some mega hits on Monday night. He is playing at home against the D-backs, who are one loss away from going down this postseason.

Bryce Harper dresses well and hits even better

Bryce Harper, also known as Mr. October, commutes to the clubhouse focused after listening to sports talk radio like any other good Phillies fan. He is a $330 million steal because, in large part, his resume screams "Philadelphia's greatest clutch athlete."

Examples include his NLCS MVP award from a year ago, the fastest Tommy John surgery recovery time in baseball and a quick transition to first base. In a four-game NL Division Series victory against the Atlanta Braves, he hit three home runs and batted.462, putting the Phillies on the verge of advancing to their second consecutive World Series.