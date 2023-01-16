Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen lit up Twitter yesterday when a video of him bringing the heat with his arm as a catcher in the 2009 World Baseball Classic resurfaced.

Jansen’s electric arm was in full swing back in the day and was definitely worth a highlight reel.

".@kenleyjansen74 showed off his arm as a catcher in the 2009 World Baseball Classic." - World Baseball Classic, Twitter

Showing off his repertoire of skills, Jansen looked at ease after getting numerous baserunners out. It wasn’t simply his tenacity behind the hitter but also his power and accuracy on the throw that made him such a good catcher.

Fans on Twitter were left divided, with some repping Jansen for a bullet of an arm, with others coming to the rescue of the baserunner, calling him unlucky and deeming him safe as per their opinion.

One fan called referred to Jansen's arm as a cannon.

Another called him the best catcher in Boston.

A third called Jansen 'pretty cool'.

Another paid tribute to Jansen's arm but deemed the baserunner safe.

Kenley Jansen won World Series with Los Angeles Dodgers

Kenley Jansen made his major league debut in 2010 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has gone on to play for the Atlanta Braves and is currently signed with the Boston Red Sox.

Jansen was initially a catcher during his rookie years before becoming a relief pitcher in the minor leagues. It's surely a pity that Jansen didn’t go on to become a catcher in the MLB, but the choice of changing roles has surely paid dividends. He joined the 300 saves club in 2019 and continues to threaten hitters with his curve balls.

Kenley Jansen went on to win the World Series Championship with the Dodgers in 2020. He has been voted an All-Star three times and won the NL Reliever of the Year and NL saves leader awards twice apiece.

Kenley Jansen @kenleyjansen74 #Dodgers My family, I can’t thank them enough for all the support, love and patience. Papa loves you so much. My champions. #WorldSeries My family, I can’t thank them enough for all the support, love and patience. Papa loves you so much. My champions. #WorldSeries #Dodgers https://t.co/HkEw7NXfGy

"My family, I can’t thank them enough for all the support, love and patience. Papa loves you so much. My champions. #WorldSeries #Dodgers" - Kenley Jansen, Twitter

While many would deem that he has had an illustrious career already, Jansen will look to scale the biggest peaks with the Red Sox.

Poll : 0 votes