The Arizona Diamondbacks are doing everything in their power to counter the loud, boisterous and intimidating crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia fans have been a problem for opposing teams during the playoffs.

Well-known MLB columnist Bob Nightengale recently posted on social media that the Arizona Diamondbacks are replicating the noise factor in Philadelphia in an attempt to get used to playing in the chaotic environment. The team is taking batting practice with crowd noise in the background.

Philly fans are known for their energy and sometimes overzealous conduct in the stands. It has been a key factor for the home team during their successful run in the playoffs so far.

MLB fans took to social media to debate whether this unique approach to hitting will pay off for the Diamondbacks. The club will play the first two games of the series in Pennsylvania before the series moves back to Arizona. They will hope to win at least one of those games.

MLB teams struggle when they visit Philadelphia, especially during the playoffs. The Phils are 5-1 in the playoffs and lost their only game of the postseason in Atlanta. Rob Thomson's team are undefeated at home and have outscored teams 24-5 in their four home games.

Philadelphia swept the Miami Marlins in the opening round. That set up an exciting matchup versus the Atlanta Braves, the team with the best regular season record in the majors. Led by a spirited crowd, the Phils finished the series at home with a 3-1 win in Game 4.

The Diamondbacks last reached the National League Championship Series in 2007

Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate in the pool after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers

It has been a tough decade for Arizona baseball. The club has only qualified for the postseason twice since 2012, losing out in the NLDS back in 2017.

The last time Arizona made it to the NLCS was back in 2007. That year, they were swept by the Colorado Rockies.

Some fans may scoff at Arizona's tactics but the team is doing everything they can to prepare for a firey environment. The club is just four wins away from the franchise's second-ever World Series appearance.