Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken the world by storm over the last few years. He is, without a doubt, one of the top QBs in the league and has turned the Chiefs into a championship team.

Being from East Texas, he was expected to be in attendance for Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field. However, it is reported that he will not be at the game on Friday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mahomes is a huge baseball fan, playing the sport during his younger years. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the MLB Draft but did not sign.

After his NFL career took off, he wanted to be involved in baseball. This was when he decided to become a partial owner of the Kansas City Royals in 2020.

"He should give his tickets to taylor Swift," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"He prolly couldn't afford the tix," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to troll Patrick Mahomes. While it would have been cool to see the NFL superstar in attendance, he is likely getting ready for his Sunday afternoon matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to look out for other stars in attendance. The World Series always brings out entertainers, other sports athletes, and others.

Baseball is in Patrick Mahomes' blood

Chargers-Chiefs Football

Baseball runs deep in Patrick Mahomes' blood. If he were not so talented on the football field, he would have been a professional baseball player.

His father, Patrick Mahomes, is a former MLB pitcher. He walked on to the University of Arkansas and made the team as a pitcher. Later, he began his professional career with the Elizabethton Twins.

Mahomes made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 1992. He stayed with the Twins until 1996, when he signed with the Boston Red Sox. He became a relief pitcher and only stuck around until the end of the 1997 season.

After that, he went overseas to play in the Nippon League with the Yokohama BayStars. He pitched with them through the 1998 season and returned to MLB. Over the next few years, he became a journeyman in the league. His last MLB appearance came with the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2003 season.