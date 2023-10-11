On October 11, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Enrique Hernandez would be starting instead of James Outman in center field in Game 3. The move comes as the Dodgers will seek to stay alive against the D-Backs.

Outman has been the regular center fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, appearing in 135 games at the position. However, he has been virtually invisible this postseason, failing to register a hit and striking out six times in Game 2.

"The Dodgers shuffle the lineup and start Enrique Hernandez over James Outman in center field" - Bob Nightengale

Hernandez, a native of Puerto Rico, was acquired by the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline. In 54 games for the team this season, Hernandez has hit .262/.308/.423 with five home runs and 30 RBIs.

Fans seem to think that the team's latest move might be too little, too late.

With 100 wins in the regular season, the Dodgers were the best team in the NL, save for the Atlanta Braves. However, despite the strong performance, the team finds themselves down 2-0 in the NLDS to the D-Backs, a divisional rival with 16 fewer wins than the Dodgers.

The move is seen as a move of desperation, considering Outman has a markedly better season than Hernandez. In 151 games, Outman hit .248/.353/.437 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs.

Only 26 years of age, James Outman is considered to be one of the top rising stars within the Dodgers organization.

The 2020 World Series champs, the Dodgers, have had difficulty regaining postseason notoriety. They lost in the 2021 NLDS before suffering an early exit from the 2022 postseason at the hands of the San Diego Padres last year. Despite this, the Dodgers have won their division, the NL West, for the past 10 seasons and show little sign of letting up.

James Outman swap for Enrique Hernandez is a last-ditch attempt from the Dodgers

While both James Outman and Enrique Hernandez hold strengths in their own rights, a late-stage shift like this raises some serious questions for the Dodgers. However, with their back against the wall, any change may be welcomed.

If the decision from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pays dividends, perhaps it will be remembered as the move that changed the team's season. If the team ends up being swept by the D-Backs, fans will likely blame the move for their downfall.