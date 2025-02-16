San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. showed off his lighter side on social media as spring training kicks into high gear.

In an IG post from February 15, Tatis Jr. shared a laugh with teammate Elias Diaz.

Fernando Tatis Jr. drops 4-word reaction to fun Padres Spring Training moment with Elias Díaz - Source: IG

Tatis Jr. provided some insight into the fun by adding the following Spanish caption:

“Only naughty jokes allowed.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. getting reacquainted with spring training

The San Diego Padres’ spring training is in full swing at their complex in Peoria, Arizona. As part of the Cactus League, the Padres join various ballclubs including National League West division rivals, the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the prospect of fierce competition this season has not stopped Tatis Jr., from taking the time to reconnect with teammates and coaching staff. He was captured embracing manager Mike Shildt and President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller as the Padres hit the field for spring training.

The Padres shared this social media post marking Tatis Jr.’s arrival at their facility in Arizona. The justifiable excitement underscores the expectations the club has for their young star:

The Spanish caption read:

“The Boy has arrived in Arizona.”

Tatis Jr.’s infectious attitude will be crucial as the Padres get set to go through the grind of a 162-game season. Tatis Jr.'s upbeat attitude will come in handy as the club faces the physical and mental demands of such a long season.

The Padres will be looking to dethrone the Dodgers despite offseason ownership turmoil. With a talented core that includes Manny Machado, the Padres have the pieces they need to make a solid run this upcoming season.

Tatis Jr. and company hope that run culminates in a trip to the World Series for the first time since 1998. In the meantime, the spring offers the Padres a chance to bond as they embark on a brand-new campaign.

