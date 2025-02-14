Fernando Tatis Jr. receives 2-word endorsement from Red Sox legend David Ortiz

On Sunday, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. took to Instagram to post a series of snaps.

In the images, Tatis can be seen in a variety of locations, which all appear to be located in his home country of the Dominican Republic.

"Grounding🌴✨" Fernando Tatis Jr. captioned his Instagram post.

On Thursday, fellow big league legend David Ortiz shared the post to his story.

"My dawg," David Ortiz captioned his Instagram story.

Screenshot of David Ortiz's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@davidortiz IG Stories)

Both David Ortiz and Fernando Tatis Jr. hail from the Dominincan Republic, and are great sources of inspiration for the country's youth, who are passionate about baseball and hope to potentially one day follow in their footsteps and make a name for themselves in the big leagues.

Though Tatis is still relatively young and on the way to becoming a true "superstar," David Ortiz is probably the benchmark when it comes to Dominican players in the MLB, having enjoyed a hugely successful career in the big leagues.

The 49-year-old spent 20 seasons in the majors, winning a multitude of awards for his excellent play. Some of the most notable honors in Ortiz's trophy cabinet include ten All-Star selections, seven Silver Slugger awards and three World Series rings.

Fernando Tatis Jr. enjoys 26th birthday at the golf course

On January 2, two-time All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. took to Instagram to post a video, as he enjoyed a round of golf on his 26th birthday. Looking at the surroundings, it appeared to be the perfect conditions to enjoy being outdoors, as the sun set on the horizon.

"Birthday Hacks & Sunsets 🦦🌅" Tatis captioned his Instagram post.

Despite missing a large chunk of the 2024 season due to injury, he still managed to bat .276 with 21 home runs and 49 RBI to help his team qualify for the playoffs.

Heading into the new season, Padres fans will be hoping Tatis can enjoy a fully injury-free season this time around, and potentially take his production numbers to the next level as a result.

