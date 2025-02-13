"Fernando Tatis Jr. has not been a grown-up" - When top sportscaster blasted Padres superstar for PED use

Fernando Tatis Jr. blasted onto the scene when he made his debut with the San Diego Padres in 2019. It did not look like the game was moving too fast for the young slugger as he found a ton of success.

In 2021, he would make his first All-Star Game appearance. He would also finish the regular season with 42 home runs, which was the fifth-most in the MLB.

However, the 2022 season was one he would like to forget. Initially, he missed the start of the season after fracturing his wrist while on a motorcycle. Then in August, it was reported that he would be suspended for 80 games which really bugged sportscaster Dan Patrick.

"If you're making that kind of money, no matter what you take, you go to the Padres and say, unless you don't want the Padres to know what you're taking, but you take whatever you are going to take and let the Padres see it," said Patrick.

Patrick was disappointed in the young star. He was on the right track, becoming the face of the Padres for it all to come crashing down fast. He had the resources to get league-approved medication and supplements.

"Give me security knowing that you are going to be a grown up here and Tatis has not been a grown-up. Time to start acting that way and don't have your dad come to your defense. Just say, 'Dad, I got it. I made a mistake. I'm going to learn from this'" said Patrick.

Fernando Tatis Jr. misses out on MLB Network's top 20 list

San Diego Padres - Fernando Tatis Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

The 2025 season is right around the corner with pitchers and catchers already reporting to camp. Soon, fans will be able to watch baseball on a daily basis for the next six-plus months.

With the season right around the corner, MLB Network has been going over their top 100 players list. Fernando Tatis Jr. just missed out on cracking the top 20, coming in at No. 22.

Tatis Jr. is not the only Padres player that cracked the top 30. Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado joined him.

This is going to be a team that fans will want to pay attention to. While the Los Angeles Dodgers get all the hype in the National League West, San Diego has the talent to go on another postseason run.

