Fernando Tatis Jr. makes feelings clear on losing Jurickson Profar to Braves, Ha-Seong Kim to Rays

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s San Diego Padres couldn't retain Jurickson Profar or Ha-Seong Kim. Profar is heading to the Atlanta Braves on a three-year, $42 million deal, while Kim has signed with the Tampa Bay Rays on a two-year, $29 million, contract.

On Sunday, Fernando Tatis Jr. faced the media ahead of Spring Training and discussed several things, especially that he will be missing both Profar and Kim in 2025.

"That’s just the business side of the game," Tatis told reporters (1:00 onwards. "But I’m definitely happy for my boy Pro. Everybody saw what he’s about—his work ethic, how he revived his career over the last three years. It was a great time to be part of his journey and to play baseball alongside him, and also Kim.

"I’m happy for them. I’m definitely going to remember my time playing with them, and it’s something I’ll take with me. Like I said, just happy for where they’re at right now."

Fernando Tatis Jr. addresses lack of moves by the Padres in the offseason

Rather than dwelling on offseason departures, Fernando Tatis Jr. has his sights set on the present. When asked about the team’s quiet offseason compared to the Dodgers’ aggressive moves, the outfielder said:

"I just see the room right now — the group of guys we have in there. That’s what I’m really focusing on.

"When I look around and still see dudes surrounding me, it’s still an amazing feeling to have. That’s where my main focus is right now, and I feel like we can make a battle happen with the group we have right now."

While the Padres haven't signed any free agents apart from bringing back catcher Elias Díaz to a one-year contract through the 2025 season with a mutual option for 2026, they are catching the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Late owner Peter Seidler's widow Sheel has filed a lawsuit against Peter's brothers John and Matt Seidler for assuming control of the team. She alleges that Peter wanted her to take the controlling ownership after his departure. The issues have affected the Padres offseason spending.

