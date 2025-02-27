Fernando Tatis Jr. shares stunning glimpses of his adventurous visit to Dominican Republic

Fernando Tatis Jr. is in spring training with the San Diego Padres, and he is looking to make his return from the flu. Nevertheless, the All-Star outfielder was able to enjoy some fun and relaxation during the offseason.

On Feb. 27, Tatis shared photos from a recent trip to the Dominican Republic, and he wasn't just taking in the beautiful scenery. There were some captions provided on the photos that were shared, explaining all of the fun that he had.

"Blessed my country," Tatis commented (translated to English).

Fernando Tatis Jr. DR Trip

The photos show the San Diego Padres star on top of a mountain in one picture and underwater in another. The Dominican Republic is known for breathtaking landscapes, and Tatis seemingly enjoyed all the country has to offer.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be looking to get the San Diego Padres back to the postseason for the second straight year, but he will need to stay on the field this season. The young star played in just 102 games a season ago, but still managed to belt 21 home runs and drive in 49 runs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. shares expectations for Jackson Merrill

Fernando Tatis Jr. is just one of the many stars on the San Diego Padres, and they are a team that is exciting to watch. Jackson Merrill was a rookie outfielder a season ago, and he's a player expected to take a huge step forward this season.

After a Feb. 17 practice, Tatis talked about what to expect from Jackson Merrill this season.

“It's going to be really good,” Tatis said (Timestamp: 3:08). “I'm just going to sit down front line and enjoy it as the guys are going to do it. I'm really looking forward to what he's going to do this year. The sky is the limit with that guy, and I'm going to be playing right next to him so it's going to be really fun times.”

The San Diego Padres have high expectations for a number of their young stars, including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill. This team is built to win in 2025, but they will need all of their top talent to perform well.

