Fernando Tatis Jr. is getting ready to return to baseball in 2023. The 2021 National League home run leader missed the entirety of the 2022 season. He had a late wrist surgery in March of 2022 that kept him on the injured list (IL) for the first half of the season. Later in August, he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

It was a dark year for someone who was turning into one of the faces of the league. He knew that he had let himself, his team, and the city down. He wanted nothing other than to end his suspension and be a contributor to his team once again.

In an article posted by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis went into detail on how he felt watching his team succeed without him. Under the second headline in paragraph six, Tatis mentions that he fell into a bit of depression.

"The fact that I wasn't there in the playoffs, I feel like that was my depression. It was a hard moment," said fernando Tatis Jr.

It had to be a tough feeling knowing that he couldn't do anything to help his team, having no one to blame but himself. From late wrist surgery to a PED suspension, it was all on him.

The San Diego Padres made a deep run despite missing Fernando Tatis Jr. They made it to the National League Championship Series, losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Fernando Tatis Jr. returning in 2023 could be huge for the San Diego Padres

The Padres are gearing up for what they believe is going to be a successful season. They made some big moves over the winter that they believe are going to take the team to the next level.

Their biggest move this winter was acquiring All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. This will move Tatis to the outfield, a position where he's logged 24 games already.

The team also signed Matt Carpenter, who had a monster season before he fractured his foot in August. In 47 games with the New York Yankees last season, Carpenter hit 15 home runs. He will likely see a significant amount of time in the Padres outfield.

The 2023 MLB season is shaping up to be nothing but competitive with all of the moves these teams have made this winter. Will a Fernando Tatis Jr. return take the Padres to the next level?

