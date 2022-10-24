The San Diego Padres' season has finally come to an end following their 3-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday evening. It was a heartbreaking loss as the Phillies came from behind to beat the Padres. Bryce Harper was the hero in this one, launching a two-run home run to put the Phillies ahead in the eighth inning.

It was a disappointing end for a team that built up so much momentum during the postseason. They were simply outmatched by the Phillies.

San Diego fans hate to see this season end. They were all the way behind this team, especially after everything they went through this season. It seemed like the postseason would be a stretch after they lost Tatis, but that wasn't the case.

The team fought hard to get to the NLCS and the fans are appreciative of that. But they have lost their confidence in manager Bob Melvin. His decision not to throw Josh Hader in the eighth inning will haunt fans for a long time.

"Fire Bob Melvin tonight" said one fan.

"Team played like they didn't expect to make it this far in the postseason" said another.

GaryGoat🎴 @GaryGoatJr @Padres Team played like they didn't expect to make it this far in the postseason @Padres Team played like they didn't expect to make it this far in the postseason 💀

Andrew Schultz @ASchultzy37 @Padres Bob Melvin put his tail between his legs and played SCARED this series. @Padres Bob Melvin put his tail between his legs and played SCARED this series.

adam @ArribaLosPadres @Padres Didn’t expect to get this far, but absolutely ruined your best shot at making the World Series. @Padres Didn’t expect to get this far, but absolutely ruined your best shot at making the World Series.

Brandon Bridgman @BridgmanBrandon 🏻 was fun while it lasted @Padres Good year Padres🏻 was fun while it lasted @Padres Good year Padres 🙏🏻 was fun while it lasted

orca @tjchodebain @Padres Never forgiving bob for not putting hader in @Padres Never forgiving bob for not putting hader in

Will Lockett⚓️ @will_Read7 @Padres Brutal loss but a really solid season. Looking forward to having Tatis back and getting all the way to November @Padres Brutal loss but a really solid season. Looking forward to having Tatis back and getting all the way to November

While some fans are questioning the manager's decision in the series, others are just appreciative of a successful season. They are optimistic that they will get back here next year when they have Fernando Tatis Jr. back.

The San Diego Padres should be better next season

Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres - Tatis Jr.

In terms of free agents, the San Diego Padres won't have to make too many hard decisions. Wil Myers and Josh Bell are the two biggest free agents that have to make a decision on this offseason.

They'll have their core group of Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and now Juan Soto. Fernando Tatis Jr. will also be rejoinging the team next season.

It was disappointing when Tatis was suspended. Not only was he a fan favorite among San Diego fans, he was becoming the face of baseball. He was one of the most exciting players to watch in the league.

It will be interesting to see how he is viewed once he comes back next season. Will the fans hold his steroid use over his head for the rest of his career or is he young enough to redeem himself with time?

His presence will be immediately felt next season. Without a doubt, if the team can stay healthy, they will be a postseason contender.

Poll : 0 votes